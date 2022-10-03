Pujo or 'Pet' Pujo? Try these must-eats while in Kolkata during Durga Puja

By Sanhita Baruah

The five-day festival of joy and fervour known as Durga Puja has arrived, and preparations are well underway. It's the season for merriment as we commemorate another year of good triumphing over evil. The festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with loved ones and is marked by revelry, merriment, music, ceremony, and, of course, delicious cuisine. You must not miss the festivities and the grand activities if you happen to be in Kolkata at that time. The " Ashtami Bhog " is a special dish served at most pandals during Ashtami and is a must-have.

The nicest aspect of Bengali celebrations is that, unlike during other celebrations, there is no restriction on gastronomy. There are literally hundreds of alternatives to pick from, ranging from sugary to spicy, vegetarian to non-vegetarian, basic to exotic, and traditional to fusion. We have made an effort to choose the top five must-have foods during the Durga Puja celebration by narrowing down a long range of delicious options.

Khichuri (Porridge..but way better)

Durga Puja's traditional preparation, khichuri, is considered to be a good luck charm during the festivities. Khichuri, also known as Khichadi in Hindi, is a perennial favorite in Bengali cuisine. During the Puja celebration, this is one of the Prasads (also known as Bhog or offering) that is distributed to the locality. Main components include yellow lentils and white rice, although additional vegetables and potatoes may be included as well. Some ghee is used as a seasoning.

Biryani

You haven't really experienced the flavors of life until you've had biryani at least once. If you're going to have Mutton Biryani, make sure it's the excellent kind—Kolkata-style, with a big lump of potato. For those who choose not to consume mutton, a Chicken Biryani would suffice. Get into the feels with each long and unclumped grain, with that distinctive golden hue as they dissolve in the mouth.

Payesh (Sweet rice dessert)

A Bengali dessert staple, Chaaler Payesh is served during Durga Puja and other celebrations. This classic treat is often made with rice, sugar, milk, and raisins. Numerous different types of dried fruits are included. Because of its ease of preparation, this sweet treat is offered as Prasad / offering in almost any pandal.

Meat and Luchi

As vital as morning prayers are to the puja ritual, so too are little, plump puris cooked with refined wheat and served with steamy hot Mutton curry. If one could eat this every day, they would. Although the grandparents' versions of this dish are the greatest, you may come close by visiting one of the Bengali eateries like Oh! Calcutta or Esplanade.

Mishti (Delicious sweets)

Sweets are an integral part of every Bengali celebration, both at the commencement and the climax. There are a dozen different types of sweets to pick from during the puja, and you can sample as many as possible. They are essential to any Bhog or offering and the finishing touch to any meal. Happily, the city is home to a plethora of renowned sweet stores where one may get authentic Bengali sweets.