Orient Express offers extravagant cuisine and lets you sample luxury at every mouthful

By Sanhita Baruah

It's easy to rack up a five-figure tab in a few hours at a high-end restaurant! Courtesy it's extensive menu, fine silverware, and carefully chosen premium ingredients. This is the kind of event that warrants splurging on if you're in the celebratory spirit. These are the restaurants in India where you may splurge the most when you're in the mood to treat yourself.

Enjoying a meal with friends or loved ones in a restaurant outside of one's home has long been considered a major pleasure in life. And although every meal is unique in its own way, the experience of being given a meal at a fine dining facility is really unforgettable.

You may spend a little fortune at Orient Express, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, but it will be an experience your palate and wallet will never forget.

The scenery is stunning

This restaurant, named after the opulent transcontinental railway that crisscrossed Europe for over a century, is unlike any other in the country. A variety of appetizers, main courses, sorbets, and sweets inspired by the nations the train travelled through may be found on the menu. The spicy duck with souffle is two of the most ordered items from the four-course gourmet menu. You'll need a reservation to eat at this restaurant since it gets busy quickly and to top it all, a meal for two set you back by around Rs 12,000.

Dinner tables are set with beautiful china and sparkling tumblers on white linen tablecloths, and ancient brass baggage racks tower above the space. The bar and classical piano music on the other side of the compartment's windows create a warm and inviting ambiance.

Celeb picks

Over the years, the Bachchan household, Virat Kohli, and Bill and Hillary Clinton have all dined at the Orient Express.

Staff are instructed to learn and retain customers' preferences about the restaurant's food, and the proprietors have adjusted their recipes to cater to every palate.

One such example is the infamous Camembert cheese souffle, a traditional French meal. The original paprika sauce recipe, however, a load of cream and butter for the lighter flavours of Indian summers.

Every item is well prepared and makes a lasting impact, from the velvety butternut squash soup to the artichoke-stuffed crepe folded in quinoa to the irresistible warm chocolate pudding.

Last Bite

The Indian population has a well-deserved reputation as a gluttony hotbed. In India, a common way to show affection is to provide a lavish meal for close friends and family.

While the distinctive flavors of Indian cuisine are hard to miss, the popularity of other international cuisines like Mediterranean and Italian in practically all of India's major cities is on par with that of Indian cuisine. Well, a nice supper, with wonderful cuisine and a memorable atmosphere to mark the occasion, doesn't come cheap. Yet there is nothing else like it.