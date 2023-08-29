Onam Sadhya: These restaurants in Kolkata are serving flavours from Kerala

The festival of Onam is in full swing. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam, the first month as per Malayalam calendar. The 10-day festivities are dedicated to King Mahabali. It’s believed that King Mahabali returns to earth during this period. Thiruvonam, the most important day of the festival, will fall on August 31 this year.
It’s not just Kerala, other parts of India are also drenched in the traditions of Onam celebrations and offer people a chance to enjoy a delectable traditional feast, called Sadhya. The feast comprises 26 vegetarian dishes, representing traditional cuisines and flavours of Kerala.
In Kolkata, a city already famous for its rich culinary traditions and street foods, it’s no surprise that a lot of restaurants are offering Sadhya meals. Take a look at some of the eateries celebrating Onam by offering a delectable spread of Sadhya.
Surfire- The Coastal Café:
Hotel Swagath: The restaurant offers an authentic Sadhya feast on banana leaves. The cost is Rs 650. Food lovers will find the place’s Pachadi and Avial Erissery extremely satisfying.
Ammini: When it comes to South Indian cuisine in Kolkata, Ammini has established itself as a popular name. The restaurant offers a delicious Onam Sadhya just for one day, August 29. The eatery will leave you salivating with its tasty feast. The cost is Rs 650.
Tamarind: The much-loved restaurant is one destination to visit in Kolkata if you are craving some South Indian delicacies. Tamarind is providing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis for Onam Sadhya. There is much to choose from for food lovers, be it Pacha Moru, Inji Curry, Kaalan and Payasam. Those who like chicken should definitely try the curry at this place. The charges are Rs 675 per person for a vegetarian thali and Rs 799 for a non-vegetarian thali.
Fairfield by Marriott: Kava, the all-day restaurant at Fairfield by Marriott, is offering an all-day Onam feast. The eatery’s Payasam and mango curry are two must-try items. The charges are Rs 1,199 plus taxes, for lunch and Rs 1,299 plus taxes, for dinner.
