Onam is a ten-day long annual festival which is widely celebrated in Kerala and by the Malayali community around the world. According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, which is the first month of the year.
Thiruvonam is considered to be most auspicious day of the Onam festivities and marks the end of the harvest festival in Kerala. While celebrating the festival with joy and happiness all one needs is the famous Onam Sadhya on the occasion.
Onam Sadhya includes a variety of vegetarian dishes form Kerala and served in a traditional way on a banana leaf for lunch. It is a banquet in Malayalam that typically includes 24-28 dishes served as a single course of meal.
In order to celebrate the day with best Onam Sadhya in Pune, here are the top places where you can get the best offers to enjoy with your family and friends.
Savya Rasa
Savya Rasa is one of the most iconic restaurants that serves South Indian cuisine in Pune. While celebrating Onam with the Sadhya at Savya Rasa you will be served with over 30 traditional Kerala dishes such as Kootu Curry, Kalan, Olan, Thoran, Palada Pradhaman and many more. The place not only serves the one of the best Onam Sadhya but also makes you remember the essence of South Indian food.
Location: Savya Rasa, Gera Serenity Building, CTS No. 15, near Starbucks Cafe, Koregaon Park
Price: Rs 1,399 (per person)
Kerala Cafe
The Kerala Cafe is a place that serves an unforgettable Onam Sadhya feast consisting of the authentic Kerala delicacies that are served on a banana leaf. The place is known for serving in two different ways as it serves meals on Mini Onasadhya with 18 food items and a Grand Onasadhya with 28 items. However, on August 29 and August 30, Kerala Cafe will only be serving the Grand Onasadhya which is available for both dining and takeaway from 11 am to 5 pm.
Location: Kerala Cafe, 64, Lane Number 13, opp. Jogger's Park, Pluto Society, Kalyani Nagar
Price: Starts from Rs 600
ALLEPPEES Kerala Restaurant
The menu of ALLEPPEES Kerala Restaurant is full of the Malayali delicacies, however, the place only offers lunch. It holds to serve the items of Onam Sadhya with a variety of flavours and authenticity. To enjoy a family feast on the occasion of Onam, ALLEPPEES Kerala Restaurant can be an option.
Location: Phase 2, Hinjawadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjewadi, Pune
Price: Rs 600 onwards (serves two)
JW Marriott - Spice Kitchen
Spice Kitchen of JW Marriott never fails to offer the best of Sadhya meal in Onam festivals. The restaurant serves a wide range of authentic and traditional dishes from Kerala to keep up the essence of Onam Sadhya. Spice Kitchen sets up an unlimited buffet for the special Onam Sadhya brunch.
Location: JW Marriott Hotel Pune, Lobby Level West, Senapati Bapat Road
Price: Rs 2,799 Onwards (per person)
Doubletree by Hilton
To experience a rich culinary tradition of Kerala, you cannot miss Doubletree by Hilton. Doubletree not only serves the food for the feast but also offers curated culinary experience for guests. It serves the feast with a vibrant flavour and variety of dishes such as Parippu Curry, Erisseri, Pulissery and many more.
Location: MIDC Tata Motors Road, Chinchwad
Price: Rs 1,333 onwards (per person)
Banana Leaf
If you are looking for traditional Onam Sadhya spread in Pune, you can head to any outlet of the popular restaurant chain Banana Leaf. The restaurant is offering Onam Sadhya as a Mini Thali and a grand spread of 26 items. The Onam Thali will include 16 items and is priced at Rs 599 per person. The lavish spread of Onam Sadhya comprising 26 items will cost Rs 749 plus taxes per person for adults and Rs 549 plus taxes for children below 12 years.
