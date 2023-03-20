Oberoi Hotels to provide exclusive bar experience in collaboration with Singapore's Mandarin Oriental

As per Oberoi's press statement, customers will get to experience "exclusive Oberoi Bar experience" with its innovative drinks and foods, curated music and breathtaking views topped off with signature heartfelt service.

As part of the partnership between Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the former is welcoming experts at Cirrus 9 and the Eau Bar at Oberoi New Delhi & Mumbai respectively. The experts are arriving from Mandarin Oriental Bar, Singapore.

Oberoi said that renowned mixologist Kim Jung Hoo from MO Bar will be at Cirrus 9 from March 17 to 19 and at The Eau Bar from March 24 to 26.

As per Oberoi's press statement, customers will get to experience an "exclusive Oberoi Bar experience" with its innovative drinks and foods, curated music and breathtaking views topped off with signature heartfelt service.

Among the servings offered, MO Bar Singapore’s best-selling cocktail — full Moon having its origins in South Korea will be included in the servings at Delhi and Mumbai Hotels. This rice paper rum cocktail has sweet hints of Asian pear and refreshing wheatgrass.

Also Read:Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Also, Holi — a dazzling mix of gin, buttermilk, and spices inspired by the festival of colours Holi, Sonamu — in which crisp notes of golden apples and green forest trails are infused with Longan honey and Lapsang tea in whisky, Skyline — presented in beautiful layers infused with mandarin peels, hibiscus, and a whisky base and Maya — that pays homage to the mango festival in the Philippines, with a mocktail blend of the sweetest mangos, tangy tamarind, and pineapple tepache, will be served.

"The exclusive cocktail menu, inspired by the Volume Four cocktail menu at MO Bar Singapore, will transport guests to exotic destinations, with authentic flavours captured in the finest ingredients and blended using progressive techniques for alcoholic, low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks."

"Thus, with this offering from Oberoi and Mandarin Oriental, guests can expect not only unforgettable cocktails but extraordinary views, and a sincerely warm welcome at Cirrus 9 at The Oberoi, New Delhi, and The Eau Bar at The Oberoi, Mumbai," it added.