Non-alcoholic beverage bitters: A guide to adding flavour without the dram

By Sanhita Baruah

In case you're looking to spice-up your non-alcoholic beverage. Here's a nice way to make an elegant mocktail to add that extra zest to your drink

Compared to alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic choices are few and uninspiring. If you're looking for anything to drink that doesn't include alcohol, mineral water is your only option since it comes in either one taste or none at all.

However, elegant cocktails may be made using non-alcoholic beverages to add extra flavour. Cocktails without a spirit basis may provide the same flavor explosion as their alcoholic counterparts.

So, you've got this basic, uninteresting cocktail, but you don't want to drink it because you know it needs alcohol. Bitters without alcohol are the answer. Most non-alcoholic drinks have one-dimensional tastes, but bitters help balance them out. How do you make a mocktail using bitters that don't include alcohol?

How to Make a non-alcoholic drink with bitters: Step-by-step guide

First, You'll Need

Ice cubes are a staple of every cocktail bar. Ice cubes are a great way to enjoy a cold beverage without diluting the taste. This drink goes well with either one large ice cube or numerous smaller ones. A large one is preferable, however, since it will take longer to melt.

Simple syrup is the other key component. Make your own simple syrup, or go out and get some. To make the former, just bring equal parts water and sugar to a boil in a saucepan. It's not ready yet; the sugar needs to dissolve. After that, let it cool down completely, and you may use it.

You'll also want some juice in whichever flavor you choose for your drink. You may use anything from cherry juice to pineapple juice to lemon juice. You may use tonic water to dilute the drink if you want. The non-alcoholic bitters are the final and most important component.

The mixing of the drink

You can finally put together your cocktail now that you have all the necessary components. To begin, add one large ice cube to the glass. Choose an ice cube that won't make your drink too watery by ensuring it will fit in the glass.

To combine the remaining components, you'll need a mixing glass. Half a teaspoon of the non-alcoholic bitters goes in first, followed by around 7 cc of the simple syrup. You'll also be included with 60 ml of juice. Toss in an ice cube and pour the mixture into a glass.

To finish, add tonic water to taste. The quantity of tonic that should be added to the drink is based on how high the mixture rose to in the glass. If your cocktail tastes excessively bitter, add some tonic water to cut through the intensity of the bitters.

Dress the glass

Having poured your drink into the glass, you should dress it up and give it some taste. The cocktail fruit that you used to make the juice is the perfect garnish. If you're making a cocktail using cherry juice, for instance, you may add a few whole cherries as a garnish.

A star anise pod, on the other hand, may be used to give your drink a little extra something. In fact, it's a must-have for every cocktail bar. It's vital to remember that the non-alcoholic bitters you choose should complement the juice you end up using. You'll need to adjust the cocktail's garnish accordingly.

Conclusion:

In the end, it's a matter of personal preference whether you choose an alcoholic or nonalcoholic cocktail. If you're a bartender whose job it is to create cocktails for clients with non-alcoholic bitters, use your imagination to come up with the greatest drinks possible. Non-alcoholic bitters may be used in a wide variety of recipes, elevating the flavor of alcohol-free cocktails.

Experiment with various bitters in other beverages to find out which ones work best together. A wide variety of non-alcoholic bitters means you may use them in any of your distinctive drinks. Using non-alcoholic bitters in cocktails is a great concept, and hopefully, this tutorial has helped you get started.