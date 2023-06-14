The pop-up restaurant named ‘Netflix Bites’ will be opened in Los Angeles with an exclusive menu prepared by some of the most famous chefs.

Netflix is set to launch a pop-up restaurant named ‘Netflix Bites’ in Los Angeles, United States, on June 30. The pop-up restaurant will feature dishes and drinks created by chefs and drink masters from some of Netflix's most popular culinary shows.

The so-called ‘elevated dining experience’ will feature chefs from Netflix’s popular cooking and food shows like Chef’s Table, is It Cake? and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Additionally, master mixologists from Netflix’s Drink Masters competition show will take charge to create custom cocktails for the drink menu.

The Netflix Bites menu has not been released yet, though reservations are currently open.

ALSO READ |

The two-week pop-up restaurant will open its doors to the public on June 30 and guests will have to make a reservation by paying a non-refundable deposit of $25. The deposit will go towards their final bill at the restaurant, as mentioned in the restaurant’s FAQ page.

This is for the first time that fans and attendees will be able to get a literal taste of their favourite Netflix series in real life.

The upcoming pop-up restaurant will see acclaimed chefs like Curtis Stone from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Dominique Crenn from Chef’s Table, Rodney Scott from Chef’s Table: BBQ, Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, Nadiya Hussain from Nadiya Bakes, Jacques Torres from Nailed It! among others.

Further, mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, Kate Gerwin and LP O’Brien from the sho Drink Masters will be in charge of creating custom cocktails for the drink menu.

“From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows,” Netflix VP of consumer products Josh Simon said in a statement.

The ‘Netflix Bites’ concept is another addition to Neftlix’s slate of live experiences. Previously the streaming platform has engaged fans through live events like The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Money Heist: The Experience and Stranger Things: The Experience.