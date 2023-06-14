CNBC TV18
Netflix to launch pop up restaurant in US featuring food by celebrity chefs from popular web series

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 7:05:49 PM IST (Published)

The pop-up restaurant named ‘Netflix Bites’ will be opened in Los Angeles with an exclusive menu prepared by some of the most famous chefs.

Netflix is set to launch a pop-up restaurant named ‘Netflix Bites’ in Los Angeles, United States, on June 30. The pop-up restaurant will feature dishes and drinks created by chefs and drink masters from some of Netflix's most popular culinary shows.

The so-called ‘elevated dining experience’ will feature chefs from Netflix’s popular cooking and food shows like Chef’s Table, is It Cake? and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Additionally, master mixologists from Netflix’s Drink Masters competition show will take charge to create custom cocktails for the drink menu.
The Netflix Bites menu has not been released yet, though reservations are currently open.
