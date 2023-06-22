First Lady Jill Biden reveals details of State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Grammy winner Joshua Bell, known for his mesmerising violin skills, will grace the event with a captivating performance. Following Bell's act, Penn Masala, a renowned South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania, will showcase their talent by blending Indian-inspired tunes with Western influences.

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, shared exciting details about an upcoming State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mrs. Biden mentioned that the dinner venue would be beautifully decorated in green with saffron-colored flowers, representing the Indian flag. This event will celebrate the growing partnership between the two countries.

Guests attending the State Dinner will make their way across the South Lawn, with the pathway leading them to a beautifully decorated pavilion.

"Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table -- the colours of the Indian flag," she said.

The saffron-colored flowers hold cultural significance for India. Saffron is a vibrant shade that holds deep symbolism in Indian traditions. It represents courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of renunciation, embodying the rich heritage and values of the Indian people.

The combination of greens and saffron creates a captivating tapestry of colors, reflecting the essence of the Indo-US partnership.

In preparation for the highly anticipated State Dinne, First Lady Jill Biden worked closely with acclaimed guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford, and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to craft a delectable menu.

The menu was showcased during a media preview event held at the White House.

Working together, the culinary team has crafted a delectable menu that combines international flavors and top-notch ingredients. The menu features a range of tantalizing options.

Guests will savor the Lemon-Dill Yogurt Sauce, a tangy and refreshing accompaniment. The Crisped Millet Cakes offer a delightful crunch, while the Summer Squashes bring vibrant flavors to the table.

A highlight of the evening will be the Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad, a unique combination of marinated millet, grilled corn, and savory seasonings.

The main courses include the flavorful Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and the creamy Saffron-infused Risotto, showcasing the chefs' expertise and creativity.

To end the meal on a sweet note, guests will enjoy the Rose and Cardamom-infused Strawberry Shortcake, a decadent dessert featuring aromatic flavors.

The media preview allowed attendees to get a sneak peek of the culinary artistry behind the State Dinner.

Additionally, the evening promises to be a musical delight with Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and the acapella group Penn Masala taking the stage.

Grammy winner Joshua Bell, known for his mesmerising violin skills, will grace the event with a captivating performance. Following Bell's act, Penn Masala, a renowned South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania, will showcase their talent by blending Indian-inspired tunes with Western influences.