First Lady Jill Biden reveals details of State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Grammy winner Joshua Bell, known for his mesmerising violin skills, will grace the event with a captivating performance. Following Bell's act, Penn Masala, a renowned South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania, will showcase their talent by blending Indian-inspired tunes with Western influences.

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, shared exciting details about an upcoming State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mrs. Biden mentioned that the dinner venue would be beautifully decorated in green with saffron-colored flowers, representing the Indian flag. This event will celebrate the growing partnership between the two countries.

Washington, DC | At a media preview at the White House, ahead of the State Dinner that will be hosted for PM Narendra Modi, dishes that will be served have been put on display.The menu will include Marinated Millet and Grilled Corn Kernel Salad among other dishes. pic.twitter.com/lO7RxDZF3s — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

#WATCH | First Lady of the US, Jill Biden gives details on the State Dinner that will be hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "...Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table -- the… pic.twitter.com/oNgrXgAHjw— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Guests attending the State Dinner will make their way across the South Lawn, with the pathway leading them to a beautifully decorated pavilion.