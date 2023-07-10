Moong dal recipes, health benefits and why you should consume it

There are numerous health benefits of moong dal. Mung beans have more dietary fiber than any other kind of lentil. The high fiber content aids in cholesterol control and helps avoid nutritional problems.
Muscles, bones, cartilage, blood, and skin benefit from the high protein consumed by us. It adids healing of the tissue. About 6 grams of protein can be found in a 100-gram meal of cooked moong dal (green gram or mung beans). Vitamins E, C, and K are also found in it in. A staple in Indian diet, moong dal is low in calories and simple to digest . This yellow dal is a nutritious alternative to other dals because of its low carb content.
Pros of eating moong dal
Due to its rich vitamin content, using this yellow dal in your regular diet may have positive effects on your health. You should include these split pulses to your diet for at least six reasons:
Helps you lose weight
The cholecystokinin hormone is improved by eating moong dal. Therefore, it increases satiety and boosts metabolic rate. As a result, you are less likely to overeat, which helps you maintain a healthy weight.
Strengthens the heart
Potassium and iron may be found in abundance in this yellow dal. Reduces hypertension and prevents cramping in muscles. It also controls a racing heart. Moong dal is great for those with high blood pressure or heart disease since it is low in calories and simple to digest.
It's nutrient-dense
Moong dal is packed with vitamins and minerals. Potassium, magnesium, iron, and copper are only some of the minerals that have been added. In addition, it is a good source of fiber, vitamin B6, and folate. This yellow dal is packed with the B-complex vitamins your body needs to convert carbs into glucose and fuel your cells. Its folic acid content promotes cognitive health and aids in DNA synthesis.
Moong dal has more dietary fiber than any other kind of lentil. Between 40.5% and 71% of the RDI of the vitamin may be met by consuming only one cup. The high fiber content aids in cholesterol control and the avoidance of nutritional problems.
Because of its high protein content, it is an excellent choice for vegetarians. Globulin and Albumin are the two most abundant storage proteins in sprouted Moong Dal. They account for more than 85 percent of the sprouts' total amino acid content.
Helps prevent diabetes
The glycemic load of moong dal is rather little. Therefore, it aids in reducing insulin, blood sugar, and fat levels in the body. As a result, the likelihood of developing diabetes is reduced and blood sugar levels are better managed.
Also read: 10 Must-try millet recipes
Promotes digestion
Butyrate, a kind of short-chain fatty acid, is important for the intestinal lining's health, and the yellow dal contributes to its production. Its anti-inflammatory effects prevent gas from building up in the body. This yellow dal is high in nutrients and very simple to digest.
Improves blood flow
The iron in moong dal is useful for making new blood cells. Having a sufficient number of red blood cells in the body is important for protecting against anemia and enhancing general blood flow.
Recipes
Moong dal halwa with less calories
What you'll need:
Cow's ghee, 2 tablespoons
Preparation
Moong dal has to be soaked for 10 minutes in hot water. Then empty the container of its water.
Roast the dal in a pan without sticking until it is a light brown color. After it has been roasted, it should be ground into a powder. Warm some ghee in the same pan. The almonds should be fried until they are a golden brown colour. To the ghee, add the moong dal powder and continue roasting over a moderate heat for five more minutes. Keep waiting until the dal is completely covered with ghee. Mix in the low-fat milk gradually. To prevent lumps, stir vigorously as you add. Mix and heat for 2 minutes.
Now, whisk in the grated jaggery until the mixture is uniform. It ought to take you about 5 minutes at most.
Sprinkle with cardamom and serve immediately.
Per-serving breakdown of nutrients:
Serves 0 Fat - 0 g Protein - 0 g
Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 4 grams
Calorie count: 106
Toast with moong dal and paneer
Scrambled eggs are another great source of protein and may be used in place of the paneer topping in this dish.
Ingredients:
Preparation:
Moong Dal recipe
Ingredients
Preparation
Moong Dal Chila
Ingredients:
Ingredients:
Preparation:
Analysis
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
