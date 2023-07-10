Moong dal recipes, health benefits and why you should consume it

There are numerous health benefits of moong dal. Mung beans have more dietary fiber than any other kind of lentil. The high fiber content aids in cholesterol control and helps avoid nutritional problems.

Muscles, bones, cartilage, blood, and skin benefit from the high protein consumed by us. It adids healing of the tissue. About 6 grams of protein can be found in a 100-gram meal of cooked moong dal (green gram or mung beans). Vitamins E, C, and K are also found in it in. A staple in Indian diet, moong dal is low in calories and simple to digest . This yellow dal is a nutritious alternative to other dals because of its low carb content.

Pros of eating moong dal

Due to its rich vitamin content, using this yellow dal in your regular diet may have positive effects on your health. You should include these split pulses to your diet for at least six reasons:

Helps you lose weight

The cholecystokinin hormone is improved by eating moong dal. Therefore, it increases satiety and boosts metabolic rate. As a result, you are less likely to overeat, which helps you maintain a healthy weight.

Strengthens the heart

Potassium and iron may be found in abundance in this yellow dal. Reduces hypertension and prevents cramping in muscles. It also controls a racing heart. Moong dal is great for those with high blood pressure or heart disease since it is low in calories and simple to digest.

It's nutrient-dense

Moong dal is packed with vitamins and minerals. Potassium, magnesium, iron, and copper are only some of the minerals that have been added. In addition, it is a good source of fiber, vitamin B6, and folate. This yellow dal is packed with the B-complex vitamins your body needs to convert carbs into glucose and fuel your cells. Its folic acid content promotes cognitive health and aids in DNA synthesis.

Moong dal has more dietary fiber than any other kind of lentil. Between 40.5% and 71% of the RDI of the vitamin may be met by consuming only one cup. The high fiber content aids in cholesterol control and the avoidance of nutritional problems.

Because of its high protein content, it is an excellent choice for vegetarians. Globulin and Albumin are the two most abundant storage proteins in sprouted Moong Dal. They account for more than 85 percent of the sprouts' total amino acid content.

Helps prevent diabetes

The glycemic load of moong dal is rather little. Therefore, it aids in reducing insulin, blood sugar, and fat levels in the body. As a result, the likelihood of developing diabetes is reduced and blood sugar levels are better managed.

Promotes digestion

Butyrate, a kind of short-chain fatty acid, is important for the intestinal lining's health, and the yellow dal contributes to its production. Its anti-inflammatory effects prevent gas from building up in the body. This yellow dal is high in nutrients and very simple to digest.

Improves blood flow

The iron in moong dal is useful for making new blood cells. Having a sufficient number of red blood cells in the body is important for protecting against anemia and enhancing general blood flow.

Recipes

Moong dal halwa with less calories

What you'll need:

2 cups of low-fat milk 1 cup of grated jaggery 1 cup of yellow moong dal

Cow's ghee, 2 tablespoons

Sliced almonds (1 tablespoon)

1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder

Preparation

Moong dal has to be soaked for 10 minutes in hot water. Then empty the container of its water.

Roast the dal in a pan without sticking until it is a light brown color. After it has been roasted, it should be ground into a powder. Warm some ghee in the same pan. The almonds should be fried until they are a golden brown colour. To the ghee, add the moong dal powder and continue roasting over a moderate heat for five more minutes. Keep waiting until the dal is completely covered with ghee. Mix in the low-fat milk gradually. To prevent lumps, stir vigorously as you add. Mix and heat for 2 minutes.

Now, whisk in the grated jaggery until the mixture is uniform. It ought to take you about 5 minutes at most.

Sprinkle with cardamom and serve immediately.

Per-serving breakdown of nutrients:

Serves 0 Fat - 0 g Protein - 0 g

Fat: 4 grams; Protein: 4 grams

Calorie count: 106

Toast with moong dal and paneer

Scrambled eggs are another great source of protein and may be used in place of the paneer topping in this dish.

Two pieces of multigrain bread

Half a cup of crumbled low-fat paneer

1/2 cup of soaking green moong dal

1/2 cup of chopped onion

1/2 cup of chopped tomato

2 tablespoons each of chopped coriander and mint leaves

1/4 teaspoon of chaat masala

Ingredients:

1 chopped green chili 1 teaspoon of garam spice

To taste, with salt and pepper

Ghee, 1 teaspoon

Preparation:

Process the moong dal into a rough paste without adding any water.

Toss together everything except the bread.

Spread the mixture on the other side like stuffing.

Put some ghee in a hot, nonstick skillet.

Cook the bread for two minutes.

Turn it over and brown the stuffing side.

Top with your favorite dip and serve hot.

Per-serving nutritional analysis

230 calories, 31 grams of carbohydrates, 15 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fat. 5 g of fiber.

Moong Dal recipe

Ingredients

100 grams of moong dal

Ingredients: Onions, 60 g; Oil, 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Preparation

Green gram should be boiled on low heat.

To cook the lentils, you may need to add another 500 ml of water.

Onions, mustard, and peppers should be added to hot oil.

Add the lentils and little salt after they've simmered for a few minutes.

Hold off on serving for a few minutes as it boils.

What are the nutrients in 42.6 grams?

Protein 16.4 g of carbs, 1.4 g of fat

Moong Dal Chila

Ingredients:

250 grams of soaking green gram (moong dal)

Four or five green chili peppers

Ingredients:

1 onion, 1 tomato, 14 teaspoon of hing (asafoetida), 1 teaspoon of haldi (turmeric powder), 1 tablespoon of oil, and 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt.

Preparation:

After soaking, the dal must be washed and the surplus water drained.

Make a paste by grinding together moong dal, green chilies, salt, haldi, and hing in a blender or food processor.

If you need to, you can dilute it with water.

You may test the seasoning by dipping your fingertip into the batter after it has been poured into a big container.

It's crucial since you can't change the flavor of the chilas after they've been produced.

Turn on the burner and put a pot on the stove. Put in one tablespoon of oil, and let it to become hot.

Put a slice of bread or chapati on it and cook it until it's done. To use, dampen a kitchen towel and wipe off the tawa.

After spraying water on the tawa, please move away from it carefully. Use the kitchen towel to wipe it down once more.

Reheat the tawa and add another tablespoon of oil. Now, using the same technique as with 'dosa,' pour two generous tablespoons of batter onto the tawa and spread it out into a thin layer.

A little chila, made with only one large spoonful of batter, is a good place to start if you're new to making dosa and chila.

When the first side of the chila is done, brush it with oil and turn it over gently.

While one side of the chila is cooking, fill the middle with chopped onions, green chilies, tomatoes, and green coriander. Put it in the microwave for a second, then transfer it to a dish.

To produce additional chilas, just repeat the steps above. Green coriander chutney should be served hot.

Analysis

71.7 kilocalories.

Protein Fat: 1.3 grams; carbohydrates: 0.4 grams 5.2 g

Moong dal's numerous advantages stem from the fact that it is low in carbohydrates and rich in protein.

Try some of the wonderful dishes mentioned above and get some of the superfood's health benefits.