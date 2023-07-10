Moong dal recipes, health benefits and why you should consume it

There are numerous health benefits of moong dal. Mung beans have more dietary fiber than any other kind of lentil. The high fiber content aids in cholesterol control and helps avoid nutritional problems.

Muscles, bones, cartilage, blood, and skin benefit from the high protein consumed by us. It adids healing of the tissue. About 6 grams of protein can be found in a 100-gram meal of cooked moong dal (green gram or mung beans). Vitamins E, C, and K are also found in it in. A staple in Indian diet, moong dal is low in calories and simple to digest . This yellow dal is a nutritious alternative to other dals because of its low carb content.

Pros of eating moong dal

Due to its rich vitamin content, using this yellow dal in your regular diet may have positive effects on your health. You should include these split pulses to your diet for at least six reasons:

Helps you lose weight

The cholecystokinin hormone is improved by eating moong dal. Therefore, it increases satiety and boosts metabolic rate. As a result, you are less likely to overeat, which helps you maintain a healthy weight.