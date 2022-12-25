Memories of your travels might be enhanced by the food you consume

We've all had that experience when one taste transports us to another dimension. Why do we remember the meals we ate on vacation so vividly?

How often do you find yourself daydreaming about Vietnam's verdant rice paddies after indulging in a steaming bowl of Pho? Perhaps the vibrant buildings of Lisbon will always be fresh in your mind whenever you have a Portuguese tart. Or, maybe eating fish and chips always takes you back to those wonderful vacations with your loved ones at the beach.

We've all had that experience when one taste transports us to another dimension. Why do we remember the meals we ate on vacation so vividly?

We examine the reasons why food emotions are so potent, including the brain's neural pathways, human survival strategies, "Proustian moments," and nostalgia, and how eating while traveling may help you form lifelong recollections.

Exactly why is it that a memory of a particular meal may linger so vividly

There are other considerations than gustatory pleasure while eating. The act of eating engages all of our senses—taste, sight, smell, and hearing. It seems to reason that when you travel, you'll have more vivid recollections of the experiences you had since you used all of your senses to take them in.

It has been shown that more than 53 percent of individuals can recall specific flavors from their favorite meals while abroad. However, that's just part of the narrative.

The association between flavor and recall in the brain.

Our brains have a hardwired association between the way food tastes and certain memories. Researchers discovered in 2014 that we attach specific locations and times to the meals we remember most vividly.

The hippocampus, which is responsible for long-term memory, communicates with the taste cortex, which remembers the tastes, to construct a map connecting the food we consume to specific times, locations, and both positive and negative memories.

Aversion to some flavors that has been trained into the human brain

Have you ever had food poisoning and been unable to eat at the restaurant or eat any of the foods they served for years afterward? This is an example of acquired taste aversion.

This is an ancient human survival mechanism; our forefathers learned the hard way not to eat strange plants that made them ill. This programming has been handed down from generation to generation, and the neural pathways in your brain are so well attuned to it at this point that you can still recall what and where you ate even if you become ill hours after eating.

Emotional responses may occur when we consume meals that trigger powerful memories from the past, and the same is true for foods that trigger pleasant memories. You could remember eating a custard tart on a family trip as a youngster, even if it's buried deep in your subconscious.

Happy recollections of delicious past meals

Get some sweets while you're away to remember your trip by. According to Allen, our brain's reward circuits light up when we consume something delicious. The hippocampus is activated by these pleasure centers, and a fleeting vacation experience, like nibbling on a chocolate-dipped croissant on the seashore in Barcelona, is transformed into a vivid, lifelong memory.

Food and memories

Of course, the emotional experience is equally as important as the gustatory one. You'll remember your travels more fondly if you focus on the whole dining experience, not just the cuisine.