Mango mania: 6 tropical mango mocktails you must try before the season ends

The next time you yearn for a refreshing and tropical drink, indulge in one of these mango mocktails. Sip, savour and let the flavours transport you to a blissful oasis.

With rains delayed and heat wave-like conditions prevailing across multiple parts of the country, craving a cool and refreshing drink to quench your thirst is something everyone is looking forward to. Now that the mango season is nearing its end, CNBC-TV18.com is sharing some tantalising mango mocktails that will transport you to a tropical paradise. Get ready to sip on to these refreshing drinks that will most likely cool you down.

Mango Mojito

Kick-start your taste buds with the tropical twist on the classic mojito. This delightful mocktail combines the sweetness of mango with the invigorating flavors of mint, lime, and sugar. It's a refreshing and zesty drink that will transport you to a hammock by the beach.

Mango margarita

Add a tropical flair to the renowned margarita with the lusciousness of mango. This mocktail brings together mango, lime, tequila (or a non-alcoholic alternative), and a touch of orange liqueur. The result? A sweet and tangy beverage that will have you dreaming of white sand and turquoise waters.

Mango Daiquiri

Escape to the shores of Cuba with a mango twist on the classic daiquiri. Blending mango, rum (or a non-alcoholic option), lime, and sugar, this mocktail delivers a smooth and refreshing taste that will transport you to the lively streets of Havana.

Mango Sangria

Add a tropical twist to the beloved Spanish sangria by incorporating the vibrant flavors of mango. This mocktail combines ripe mango, red wine (or a non-alcoholic alternative), brandy, orange juice, and lemon juice for a fruity and invigorating beverage. Sip on this delightful concoction and imagine yourself at a vibrant fiesta.

Aam Panna

Take a detour to India with the beloved Aam Panna, a traditional summer drink bursting with mango goodness. This mocktail combines mango, yogurt, and a blend of spices for a sweet, tangy, and creamy treat. Indulge in this cooling concoction and feel the exotic flavors dance on your palate.

Mango Lassi

No tropical mocktail list is complete without the luscious Mango Lassi. This Indian-inspired drink combines ripe mango, creamy yogurt, and a hint of sugar. The result is a thick, velvety, and refreshing beverage that will transport you to the bustling streets of Mumbai.

Tips to mastering mango mocktails:

Choose ripe and fragrant mangoes for the best flavour.

If fresh mangoes are not available, opt for frozen mango chunks and thaw them before use.

Elevate your mocktail experience by garnishing with fresh mango slices, sprigs of mint, or lime wedges.