Mango mania: 6 tropical mango mocktails you must try before the season ends

The next time you yearn for a refreshing and tropical drink, indulge in one of these mango mocktails. Sip, savour and let the flavours transport you to a blissful oasis.

With rains delayed and heat wave-like conditions prevailing across multiple parts of the country, craving a cool and refreshing drink to quench your thirst is something everyone is looking forward to. Now that the mango season is nearing its end, CNBC-TV18.com is sharing some tantalising mango mocktails that will transport you to a tropical paradise. Get ready to sip on to these refreshing drinks that will most likely cool you down.

Mango Mojito

Kick-start your taste buds with the tropical twist on the classic mojito. This delightful mocktail combines the sweetness of mango with the invigorating flavors of mint, lime, and sugar. It's a refreshing and zesty drink that will transport you to a hammock by the beach.

Mango margarita

Add a tropical flair to the renowned margarita with the lusciousness of mango. This mocktail brings together mango, lime, tequila (or a non-alcoholic alternative), and a touch of orange liqueur. The result? A sweet and tangy beverage that will have you dreaming of white sand and turquoise waters.