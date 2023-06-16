Mango Kulfi recipe: Share some homemade happiness with your family and friends

Let the sweet fragrance of ripe mangoes sweep your loved ones off their feet by recreating this easy-to-prepare frozen treat.

Calling all mango lovers and dessert enthusiasts to embark on a journey of sweet indulgence with mango kulfi. This frozen treat from the Indian subcontinent is a creamy and delicious dessert. And the best part is that you can easily make it at home. Take a look at this easy to prepare recipe and impress your loved ones by recreating the mango-infused delight.

Step 1: Gather your ingredients

You'll need a handful of simple and readily available ingredients to prepare mango kulfi. Select ripe and juicy mangoes, condensed milk, heavy cream, cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands. Feel free to experiment with different varieties of mangoes to add unique flavors and nuances to your kulfi.

Step 2: Blend the magic

Now that you have your ingredients ready, it's time to plug in the blender to create mango puree. Peel and chop the mangoes, removing the seed, and add them to the blender along with the condensed milk and heavy cream. Blend until its smooth and ensure that there are no lumps in the blended mix.

Step 3: Infuse with flavors

To add an an exotic flair to your mango kulfi, sprinkle some cardamom powder. The spice enhances the flavour of the dessert. Then, added a pinch of saffron strands in warm milk and add it to the mixture.

Step 4: freeze and set

Pour the creamy smoothie into kulfi molds or freezer-safe containers. Secure them with lids or wrap them tightly with aluminum foil and leave them in the freezer for a few hours or overnight.

Step 5: Unleash the mango magic

Remove the containers from the freezer and let them sit at room temperature for a few minutes to soften slightly. Run a little warm water over the molds or dip the containers in warm water so that the kulfi slips out easily.

It's time to taste the sweet dessert and do share with others others. Serve the Mango Kulfi on a warm day or during special gatherings, garnished with a sprinkle of crushed nuts like pistachios or almonds to add some crunch to the soft kulfi.

Let the sweet fragrance of ripe mangoes sweep you away to blissful moments, and share the joy of Mango Kulfi with your loved ones by creating this easy-to-prepare frozen treat.