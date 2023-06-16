Mango Kulfi recipe: Share some homemade happiness with your family and friends

Let the sweet fragrance of ripe mangoes sweep your loved ones off their feet by recreating this easy-to-prepare frozen treat.

Calling all mango lovers and dessert enthusiasts to embark on a journey of sweet indulgence with mango kulfi. This frozen treat from the Indian subcontinent is a creamy and delicious dessert. And the best part is that you can easily make it at home. Take a look at this easy to prepare recipe and impress your loved ones by recreating the mango-infused delight.

Step 1: Gather your ingredients

You'll need a handful of simple and readily available ingredients to prepare mango kulfi. Select ripe and juicy mangoes, condensed milk, heavy cream, cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands. Feel free to experiment with different varieties of mangoes to add unique flavors and nuances to your kulfi.

Step 2: Blend the magic

Now that you have your ingredients ready, it's time to plug in the blender to create mango puree. Peel and chop the mangoes, removing the seed, and add them to the blender along with the condensed milk and heavy cream. Blend until its smooth and ensure that there are no lumps in the blended mix.