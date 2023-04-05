Long weekend: How to make the most of the extended break in Bangalore

From going on a trek to talking a walk at Lalbagh Botanical Garden or just relaxing, Here are some options to explore in Bangalore over the extended weekend.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday, which is observed to mourn the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. It is observed on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus. This year, Good Friday falls on April 7, and for those in Bangalore can plan a short trip to enjoy the extended weekend break.

One great way to enjoy the long weekend is by trying out a new cocktail recipe, and what better way to do that than with Maka Zai, India’s first homegrown premium artisanal rum? Maka Zai offers a range of cocktails that cater to every mood - from sweet to spicy. Our personal favourite is the Hula Hula, a refreshing blend of Maka Zai White Rum, lime, honey, cucumber, and basil – an absolute must-have to keep you cool in summer.

To make this delicious cocktail, you'll need the following ingredients:

60ml Maka Zai White Rum

20ml fresh lime juice

15ml honey syrup

3 slices fresh cucumber

3 slices fresh basil

60ml coconut soda

Highball glass

Cucumber ribbon and basil sprig for garnish

Here's how to make it:

Add all the ingredients except for the coconut soda to a shaker and give it a nice shake.

Pour into a highball glass with ice.

Top with coconut soda.

Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a sprig of basil.

Cheers!

If mixology isn't your thing, there are plenty of other things to do in Bangalore this long weekend. Here are seven options to consider:

Take a walk at Lalbagh Botanical Garden - This 240-acre park is a great place to spend a relaxing afternoon. Take a stroll, admire the beautiful flowers and trees, and enjoy the fresh air.

Visit the Bangalore Palace - The Bangalore Palace is a beautiful example of Tudor-style architecture. Take a tour of the palace and learn about its rich history.

Check out the art at the National Gallery of Modern Art - The National Gallery of Modern Art is a must-visit for art lovers. Explore the galleries and see works by Indian and international artists.

Explore the Bangalore Fort - The Bangalore Fort was built by Kempegowda, the founder of Bangalore. Take a tour of the fort and learn about its history.

Enjoy a fun-filled brunch - Bangalore has no shortage of great brunch spots. Head to one of the many restaurants in the city and indulge in a delicious brunch.

Go on a trek - Bangalore is surrounded by beautiful hills and mountains. Take a trek and enjoy the stunning views.

Spend a day at Wonderla - Wonderla is an amusement park with thrilling rides and attractions. Spend a day here and have fun with family and friends.

No matter how you choose to spend your long weekend, be sure to take some time to relax and recharge.