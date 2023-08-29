CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsLondon’s iconic India Club restaurant linked to freedom movement set to close next month

London’s iconic India Club restaurant linked to freedom movement set to close next month

Though India Club restaurant located at Hotel Strand Continental, London, won the battle to preserve the building a few years back, it is now going to be shut down soon.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 9:49:44 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
London’s iconic India Club restaurant linked to freedom movement set to close next month
The iconic India Club restaurant located in Hotel Strand Continental in London, is poised to bid farewell to its patrons as it prepares to cease operations next month. The restaurant which has links to India’s freedom movement was founded in the 1950s by the members of India League, the London-based organisation which supported India’s freedom movement.

According to a BBC report, India Club was founded as a space for the Indian immigrants to meet each other and socialise. It has a historical significance for the South Asian community in London. The founding members of India League included VK Krishna Menon, the first Indian High Commission to the United Kingdom and India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahalal Nehru, among others.
The founding chair at the Centre of Migration and Diaspora Studies in the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), Parvathi Raman told PTI, "Krishna intended that the India Club to be a place where young Indians living on a shoestring could afford to eat, discuss politics and plan their futures."
Although the India Club had won a battle to preserve the building from demolition a few years back, now even after the present proprietors Yadgar Marker and his daughter Phiroza’s "Save India Club" movement, they had to announce the closure of the club.
As reported by PTI, Yadgar and his daughter said, "Since its opening over 70 years ago, the India Club has been a home-away-from-home to the first-generation immigrants from India, as well as a community space for Indo-British groups."
"It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the India Club, with our last day open to the public on September 17." they added.
According to the BBC report, the Markers bought the lease to the property in the 1990s.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted sharing his father’s association with the iconic restaurant.
"An excellent piece on the much-lamented imminent demise of a British-Indian institution, the India Club, founded in 1951 by Krishna Menon and a few tireless youngsters like my father Chandran Tharoor," Tharoor wrote.
In the 1950s and 60s, India Club was the only place for meetings of Indians, according to Kusoom Vadgama, a historian who regularly visited the Club after she moved to the UK in 1953, the BBC report added.
The interiors of the Club were designed to exhibit the coffee shops of pre-independence India and the chandeliers, tables and straight-backed chairs of the Club remained largely unchanged since it was opened in the 1950s, the report added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IndependenceLondonRestaurant

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

Aug 29, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Onam 2023 | 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala

Onam 2023 | 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala

Aug 23, 2023 IST2 Min Read

G20 Summit Delhi: Almost 3,500 rooms booked across Delhi and Gurugram

G20 Summit Delhi: Almost 3,500 rooms booked across Delhi and Gurugram

Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read

10 most popular dishes in the world: You'd probably guess No 1, maybe not the remaining 9

10 most popular dishes in the world: You'd probably guess No 1, maybe not the remaining 9

Aug 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X