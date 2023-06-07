CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsLassi or Chaas: Which Indian yogurt drink is right for you?

Lassi or Chaas: Which Indian yogurt drink is right for you?

Lassi or Chaas: Which Indian yogurt drink is right for you?
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jun 7, 2023 2:31:55 PM IST (Published)

Whether you opt for chaas or lassi depends on your personal preferences and dietary requirements. Chaas is an excellent choice for those seeking a low-calorie, low-fat beverage, while lassi offers versatility and indulgence.

To quench your thirst this summer and tantalise your taste buds, lassi (sweet yogurt mixed with water and chaas (a yogurt salt and herb drink) are two popular yogurt-based drinks in India that have captured the hearts (and stomachs) of people around the world. But if you're not sure of which one is a better choice for you? Worry not. You have help at hand. In this battle of the beverages, we explore the delightful world of lassi and chaas, examining their differences, health benefits, and even sharing some easy-to-make recipes.

Chaas: Tangy, salty, and traditional
Chaas, the traditional Indian drink, takes you on a flavor-packed adventure. Made from yogurt, water, salt, and spices, it offers a tangy and salty taste that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. This classic concoction is not only refreshing but also packed with essential nutrients. With a good dose of protein, calcium, and probiotics, it's a nutritional powerhouse.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X