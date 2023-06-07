Lassi or Chaas: Which Indian yogurt drink is right for you?

Whether you opt for chaas or lassi depends on your personal preferences and dietary requirements. Chaas is an excellent choice for those seeking a low-calorie, low-fat beverage, while lassi offers versatility and indulgence.

To quench your thirst this summer and tantalise your taste buds, lassi (sweet yogurt mixed with water and chaas (a yogurt salt and herb drink) are two popular yogurt-based drinks in India that have captured the hearts (and stomachs) of people around the world. But if you're not sure of which one is a better choice for you? Worry not. You have help at hand. In this battle of the beverages, we explore the delightful world of lassi and chaas, examining their differences, health benefits, and even sharing some easy-to-make recipes.

Chaas: Tangy, salty, and traditional

Chaas, the traditional Indian drink, takes you on a flavor-packed adventure. Made from yogurt, water, salt, and spices, it offers a tangy and salty taste that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. This classic concoction is not only refreshing but also packed with essential nutrients. With a good dose of protein, calcium, and probiotics, it's a nutritional powerhouse.