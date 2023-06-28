Kolkata's iconic Peter Cat ranks 17th on World's Legendary Restaurants List

Not only the 'Chelo Kabab', but sizzlers served at Peter Cat are extremely popular among foodies in Kolkata.

Kolkata is paradise for foodies, especially non vegetarians. Not only does it have some of the best food on the planet, its iconic restaurants and the dishes they serve keep attracting travellers from across the world. Now, one of the best restaurants in India called Peter Cat, located in Kolkata has been ranked 17th on the list of the world's 150 legendary restaurants.

Croatia-based online food guide 'Taste Atlas' has named Peter Cat restaurant located on Park Street in Kolkata as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world. Established in 1975, Peter Cat has been ranked 17th on the legendary restaurants list in the world. The signature dish of this restaurant is the sumptuous Chelo Kebab.

The list released on June 23, features family-run establishments and Michelin-starred restaurants. According to Taste Atlas, "These are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world's most famous museums, galleries and monuments. Each one has withstood the test of time, eschewing trendy gimmicks in favour of traditional, and high-quality cuisine."

Siddharth Kothari, owner of Peter Cat, shared the history behind the creation of the iconic Chelo Kebab dish with Local18. He said: "It (chelo kebab) was dished out by my father in 1975 when he got inspired after tasting some Iranian dishes. To suit the Bengali/Indian palate we replaced beef with mutton and chicken kebabs. And instead of serving it at community event, we started serving it in a restaurant. My grandfather started Mocambo in 1956. We are a family of restaurant business.”

He added, "We are very happy to be on the list. It's an absolute honour. We are proud to put Kolkata on the world food map. When I woke up to the news, I was elated."

When asked what was the idea behind naming the restaurant Peter cat, he shared, "This name Peter Cat was from some American pub Peter Cat. At the time, name like blue fox, red princess were much popular. Hence, we give it a different name,” Kothari said. "Apart from Chelo Kabab, sizzlers are also famous at Peter Cat. We started with few varieties but, with time a demand variety of sizzlers increased."

Apart from Peter Cat, six other Indian eateries have been featured on the Legendary restaurants list. Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode was ranked 11th, followed by Tunday Kababi (Lucknow) at 12th spot. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba (Haryana) ranked 23rd, Mavali Tiffin Room (Bangalore) was ranked 39th. And Karim's (Delhi) is on 87th spot, while Ram Ashraya (Mumbai) ranked 112.