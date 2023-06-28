Kolkata's iconic Peter Cat ranks 17th on World's Legendary Restaurants List

Not only the 'Chelo Kabab', but sizzlers served at Peter Cat are extremely popular among foodies in Kolkata.

Kolkata is paradise for foodies, especially non vegetarians. Not only does it have some of the best food on the planet, its iconic restaurants and the dishes they serve keep attracting travellers from across the world. Now, one of the best restaurants in India called Peter Cat, located in Kolkata has been ranked 17th on the list of the world's 150 legendary restaurants.

Croatia-based online food guide 'Taste Atlas' has named Peter Cat restaurant located on Park Street in Kolkata as one of the most legendary restaurants in the world. Established in 1975, Peter Cat has been ranked 17th on the legendary restaurants list in the world. The signature dish of this restaurant is the sumptuous Chelo Kebab.

The list released on June 23, features family-run establishments and Michelin-starred restaurants. According to Taste Atlas, "These are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world's most famous museums, galleries and monuments. Each one has withstood the test of time, eschewing trendy gimmicks in favour of traditional, and high-quality cuisine."