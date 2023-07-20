CNBC TV18
Kabab chini: Unveiling the health benefits of this Piper cubeba

3 Min Read
By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 20, 2023 6:14:49 PM IST (Published)

Kabab Chini is known as a profound Ayurvedic remedy. It consists a treasure trove of nourishment and healing and enriches our well-being, promising a life enhanced by its myriad health benefits.

Kabab Chini, scientifically known as Piper Cubeba, is a blossoming perennial vine celebrated for its exceptional health benefits. Discover the wonders of this herb, also known as tailed pepper, java pepper, or kababcheeni, which has garnered popularity as a nutritional powerhouse. We explore its fascinating origins in the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra, now extensively cultivated in India and Malaysia.

The Fruitful Harvest: Kabab Chini's Medicinal Treasures
Learn about the dual significance of Kabab Chini's fruit and oil, essential components that contribute to its cultivation. Uncover the medicinal properties of dried unripe cubeb fruit and savor the flavor of ripe berries, akin to black pepper. Embrace the "cooling" sensation of Sheetalchini on your tongue and delve into its abundant nutrients, including healthy bacteria, enzymes, vitamins, and iron—a true boon for any balanced diet.
Nourishing Digestion: Kabab Chini for the Stomach
Explore the virtues of Kabab Chini, known to stoke the digestive fire and facilitate nutrient absorption. Bid farewell to discomfort with its gas-reducing and flatulence-alleviating effects, ensuring a harmonious gastrointestinal experience.
Also read:
 8 amazing health benefits of eating the monsoon vegetable Kantola
Breath of Fresh Air: Asthma and Kabab Chini
Discover the therapeutic potential of Kabab Chini for asthmatics. Relaxing the bronchi and bronchioles' smooth muscles, it enhances lung oxygenation and promotes clear airways. Embrace its antitussive and bronchodilator properties, offering solace to those seeking relief from asthma symptoms.
Healing Power: Anti-Inflammatory Kabab Chini
Uncover the soothing wonders of Kabab Chini in pain relief. Through topical application as a paste, dried fruit showcases anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, providing comfort to those in need. Witness its efficacy in alleviating gum irritation and canker sores.
Also read: As tomato prices continue to soar, here are some tasty alternatives you can use instead
Kindling Passion: Kabab Chini, a Sexual Health Supplement
Embark on a journey of vitality and virility with Kabab Chini, an esteemed aphrodisiac in Ayurveda. Enhance your sexual energy and endurance through its regular use, offering a natural remedy for erectile dysfunction.
Promoting Wellness: Kabab Chini to Encourage Urination
Dive into the diuretic properties of Kabab Chini, benefiting those with bladder irritation and urine retention. Incorporate powdered fruit with milk, finding solace in its gentle and effective urinary support.
The Downside: Considerations and Side Effects
Uncover the truth behind Kabab Chini's oral usage and potential side effects. Learn about rare occurrences of headaches and the importance of cautious consumption for those with allergies to peppers or berries.
