Just what makes coffee ‘strong’? Caffeine and bitterness aren't to thank

Coffee: the magic bean that can do so much. Brewing methods range widely and include espresso, filters, plungers, percolators, instant, and more. There are specific requirements for things like equipment, time, temperature, pressure, coffee grind, and water for each of the many methods.

The reasons for our preferred brewing process might stem from our culture, our community, or the demands of our daily lives. But do they truly affect the content of your cup?

Which beverage has the most caffeine?

It's conditional. In terms of caffeine content, espresso preparations may often produce up to 4.2 milligrams per millilitre (mg/ml), making them the most potent. Compared to the 1.25 mg/ml you get from cold brewing and other techniques like the Moka pot (a sort of boiling percolator), this is a significant increase. The cost of making coffee using a plunger or a drip system (such as the French press or Aeropress) is around half as much again.

There are a few reasons why espresso preparation techniques are optimal for caffeine extraction. If you choose the finest grind, more of the coffee will be exposed to water throughout the brewing process. Pressure is also used in espresso, forcing more of the chemicals to dissolve in the water. Caffeine levels are unaffected by the shorter brewing time, unlike with other techniques. Due to the water solubility and ease of extraction of caffeine, it is present in the brew from an early stage.

However, these comparisons are based on normal extraction settings rather than typical consumption scenarios.

In contrast to the relatively greater amounts typically produced by other processes, espresso produces a far more concentrated result in a much smaller volume (approximately 18-30ml). Depending on the method of preparation, the final serving size of the filter, percolator, and cold brew coffee is often described as 120 ml, according to recent Italian research.

According to their calculations, cold brew has about 150mg of caffeine per serving, which is more than the 42-122mg found in a typical espresso. However, despite the fact that cold brew utilizes cold water and a coarser grind, it still requires a lot of coffee relative to water.

Caffeine is just one component of "strength."

The caffeine component of coffee is just a partial explanation for its potency. The extraction process yields thousands of components that provide fragrance, flavour, and function. Each extracts information in a unique way, and their interactions may either dampen or amp up the impact of the others.

Caffeine and other bitter chemicals are detected by receptors that show great genetic and environmental variability. Because of this, different individuals may experience various levels of bitterness and intensity in the same coffee.

A healthier brew; is there any?

Coffee may be seen as either healthful or harmful depending on the day and the headlines. Optimism bias plays a role in this (people naturally assume that coffee is healthy for them). However, this may also be attributable to the fact that analysing items like coffee presents unique challenges, what with all the different brewing techniques and other factors.

The health benefits of coffee may depend on how it's brewed, according to some research. There is some evidence that drinking filtered coffee may improve cardiovascular health in the elderly.

