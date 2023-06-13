Jennie of Blackpink shares her favorite Korean dishes: You can try these at home

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure and bring the vibrant flavours of Korea into your kitchen. With Jennie's favorite Korean dishes as your guide and a willingness to explore, you'll soon find yourself immersed in a world of delightful flavours

Jennie, part of Popular K-pop band Blackpink is not only a powerhouse performer, but a self-proclaimed food lover. She has shared some of her favorite Korean dishes that you can easily recreate at your home. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey and savour the flavors that Jennie adores.

Jjigae:

Representaional Image: Reuters

Let's start with the hearty and comforting Korean stew known as jjigae. Made with a combination of meat, tofu, and vegetables, jjigae comes in various delightful variations. Jennie recommends trying kimchi jjigae, a spicy and tangy stew made with kimchi, pork, and tofu. If you prefer a softer texture, soondubu jjigae is a fantastic choice, featuring soft tofu, pork, and seafood. For a truly satisfying experience, dive into dolsot bibimbap, a rice dish topped with an assortment of vegetables, meat, and a fried egg, all cooked in a hot stone pot.

Also read: Refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat

Ramen

Known and loved worldwide, ramen is a soul-soothing noodle soup that can be customized to your taste. Jennie enjoys making her own ramen broth, but if you're pressed for time, you can use store-bought broth as a base. Add your favorite toppings, such as narutomaki (fish cake), boiled eggs, and green onions, to create a bowl of comforting goodness that will warm your heart on rainy days.

Tteokbokki

Representational image: Reuters)

If you're in the mood for a spicy and vibrant dish, tteokbokki is the answer. These chewy rice cakes are cooked in a spicy sauce and often served with fish cakes and vegetables. Originating as popular street food in Korea, tteokbokki has gained worldwide fame for its addictive flavors. Now you can easily recreate this beloved dish in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Gimbap

Image for representational purpose only. (Vijay Anand)

Imagine a delicious and colorful roll filled with vegetables, meat, and egg, all wrapped in a sheet of seaweed and rice. That's gimbap for you—a delectable Korean snack or light meal. Jennie recommends trying your hand at making gimbap at home. Fill it with your favorite ingredients and enjoy the delightful combination of flavors and textures.

Now that you know some of Jennie's favorite Korean dishes, let's dive into some tips to help you recreate these flavours in your kitchen:

Use Korean ingredients

For an authentic taste, try to source Korean ingredients whenever possible. Look for Korean sauces like gochujang (fermented chili paste) and doenjang (fermented soybean paste) in specialty stores or online. These ingredients are the building blocks of Korean cuisine and will help you achieve the true flavors of the dishes.

Embrace experimentation: Korean cuisine is known for its bold and diverse flavors. Don't be afraid to experiment and adapt recipes to suit your taste preferences. Add a little extra spice, play with different vegetables, or adjust seasoning to create your own unique twist on these dishes.

Enjoy the process: Cooking Korean food is not only about the end result but also about the journey. Embrace the joy of preparing each dish, from the chopping of vegetables to the sizzling of the pan. Take your time, enjoy the aromas, and let the process be as gratifying as the final dish.