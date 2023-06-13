CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsJennie of Blackpink shares her favorite Korean dishes: You can try these at home

Jennie of Blackpink shares her favorite Korean dishes: You can try these at home

Jennie of Blackpink shares her favorite Korean dishes: You can try these at home
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 13, 2023 2:12:12 PM IST (Updated)

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure and bring the vibrant flavours of Korea into your kitchen. With Jennie's favorite Korean dishes as your guide and a willingness to explore, you'll soon find yourself immersed in a world of delightful flavours

Jennie, part of Popular K-pop band Blackpink is not only a powerhouse performer, but a self-proclaimed food lover. She has shared some of her favorite Korean dishes that you can easily recreate at your home. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey and savour the flavors that Jennie adores.

Jjigae:
Representaional Image: Reuters
Let's start with the hearty and comforting Korean stew known as jjigae. Made with a combination of meat, tofu, and vegetables, jjigae comes in various delightful variations. Jennie recommends trying kimchi jjigae, a spicy and tangy stew made with kimchi, pork, and tofu. If you prefer a softer texture, soondubu jjigae is a fantastic choice, featuring soft tofu, pork, and seafood. For a truly satisfying experience, dive into dolsot bibimbap, a rice dish topped with an assortment of vegetables, meat, and a fried egg, all cooked in a hot stone pot.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X