Jam recipes to make at home using chocolate and raspberries

Immerse yourself in chocolate and raspberry jam creations, savouring each delectable bite. Choose the indulgence of jam-filled chocolates, creamy spreads, or homemade jam with a chocolate twist, these recipes will elevate your culinary experience.

Step into a world of culinary bliss with these delightful recipes that combine the richness of chocolate with the sweetness of raspberry jam. Whether you spread it on toast or use it as a filling, these creations are sure to make your day brighter. Let your taste buds embark on a journey of pure pleasure.

Recipe 1:

Jam-Filled chocolates | Indulge in the perfect blend of chocolate and raspberry jam with these heavenly treats. Here's how to create them.

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (preferably high-quality), chopped

Raspberry jam or preserves

Steps:

Start by ensuring the raspberry jam is smooth and set it aside.

Microwave the dark chocolate in a microwave-safe dish on high power for 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds until smooth.

Fill chocolate moulds with the melted chocolate using a tablespoon, gently tapping the mould to remove air bubbles and create a uniform coating.

Once the mould is filled to the top, flip it over and tap gently to remove excess chocolate.

Use a palette knife to scrape off any excess chocolate from the mould's top.

Place the moulds in the fridge for approximately 15 minutes to set.

Fill each cavity three-quarters full with the raspberry jam using a piping bag.

Drizzle the remaining melted chocolate over the jam filling.

Set aside in the fridge for 30 minutes, or until set.

Carefully remove the chocolates from the mold and serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Recipe 2: Creamy raspberry and chocolate spread | Indulge in a luscious spread combining dates, raspberries, and chocolate. Here's how to create this delectable treat:

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted Medjool dates

3/4 cup full-fat coconut milk, at room temperature

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup red California raspberries

A pinch of salt

Steps:

Fill a basin with boiling water, then add the dates. Let them soak for half an hour before draining.

Save the soaked dates for later. Blend or process the soaked dates together with the coconut milk, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, raspberries, and a pinch of salt until a smooth and creamy spread is achieved.

Transfer the spread into a glass container and chill for at least 1 hour before serving. The sauce can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Enjoy this delectable spread on banana bread, croissants, chia pudding, smoothies, or any sweet breakfast foods like toast, waffles, pancakes, or as a dip for fruits.

Recipe #3: Homemade raspberry jam with a chocolate twist | Capture the essence of homemade goodness with this delightful raspberry jam infused with a touch of chocolate. Follow these steps for a flavoursome creation:

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh or frozen raspberries

4 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 cup dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup chopped almonds (optional)

1 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

Steps:

Line a large pot with a rack. Fill the pot with boiling water and sterilise four half-pint canning jars. Keep the jars in the heated water until ready to fill.

In a small pot, boil water and sterilise the canning rings. Remove from heat, add the lids, and keep them in the water until the jars are filled.

In a heavy pan, mix raspberries and granulated sugar. Simmer until the sugar dissolves. Press the raspberry-sugar mixture through a fine sieve or food mill to remove the seeds.

Reheat the raspberry mixture, adding lemon juice. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the dark chocolate and stir for an additional 5 minutes over high heat. Perform the wrinkle test by placing a small amount of jam on a chilled plate. It should wrinkle slightly. If not, heat the mixture again and repeat the test.

Mix in the chopped almonds and almond extract, if desired.

Fill the heated jars with the hot jam, leaving 1/4 inch of space at the top. Wipe the jar rims clean with a towel. Securely screw on the lids and rings, then place the jars into boiling water and process for 10 minutes.

After 12 hours on a folded towel, check the seals by removing the rings and gently pressing the centre of the lids. If the lids pop or move, the seal hasn't formed. Reprocess or refrigerate the unsealed jars. (Note: Rings and jars can be reused, but each processing requires a new flat cover. To reprocess, heat the filling to boiling in Step 4 and continue the process.)

Also read: Japanese brand sets record for dessert that costs Rs 5 lakh