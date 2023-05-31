IPL 2023 star Shubman Gill's butter chicken extravaganza: Unveiling Delhi's must-try spots

When in Delhi, indulge in the flavours that make Shubman Gill's taste buds dance with joy. Explore some of his personal favourite butter chicken havens that guarantee an unforgettable dining experience:

Shubman Gill, the rising star of IPL 2023, has a taste for more than just cricket triumphs. His heart beats for the delectable delight of butter chicken, a dish that never fails to satiate his cravings. Gill has openly expressed his fondness for this heavenly creation, even dubbing it his ultimate “comfort food.”

Discover Delhi's Butter Chicken Wonderland: Shubman Gill's Recommendations

When in Delhi, indulge in the flavours that make Shubman Gill's taste buds dance with joy. Explore some of his personal favourite butter chicken havens that guarantee an unforgettable dining experience:

Nirvana: A Legendary Culinary Haven

Step into the realm of culinary greatness at Nirvana, a Delhi institution renowned for its heavenly butter chicken. Prepared in a rich and creamy sauce, their tender chicken is an explosion of flavours that will leave you craving more.