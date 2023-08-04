International Beer Day 2023: 7 beer cocktails that you should not miss to try

Having beer served out of a can or bottle is getting outdated now. Here are seven beer cocktails to celebrate this International Beer Day.

Beer is one of the world’s earliest alcoholic beverages and it still remains one the most popular drinks with low alcohol content in many countries across the world. To celebrate the love for beer worldwide and to promote this alcoholic beverage, the International Beer Day is observed annually on the first Friday of August.

This year the International Beer Day will be observed on August 4.

To celebrate the occasion, pouring beer out of a can or a bottle could be boring. Adding up some flavour of sour and a dash of hot sauce is all you need to cheer the beer up for yet another day for celebration. That is exactly what beer cocktails are made with. While wine cocktails and gin based cocktails are popular among the alcohol lovers, beer cocktails are not known to many.

However, beer cocktails are not only easy to prepare but also as fun as the other cocktails to be consumed. As beer itself carries a bit of bitterness, it can be balanced out with a hint of sour and sweet.

Here are seven beer based cocktails for you to try:

Classic Chelada:

Classic Chelada is a refreshing cocktail that is specifically made with the base of a Mexican beer. It has a tangy taste and is refreshing as the Mexican beer is infused with a hint of lime in this cocktail. The cocktail matches perfectly with any meal. It is indeed a classic cocktail.

Bitter Lemon Spritz: It is an Italian bittersweet cocktail that has lemon and amaro liqueur along with beer. Bitter Lemon Spritz is a full bodied, sweet and smooth to drink cocktail for the ones who just want to try something fun. Adding amaro liqueur makes the cocktail more appetising and even sparkly when served.

Beer Margarita: Beer Margarita is also known as Beergarita or Beerita. It is a fun way to transform a normal margarita. This cocktail is made with pure lime juice instead of citrus and beer is added for the base.

Grapefruit Shandy: This drink is one of the oldest cocktails as it has been there for hundreds of years. It is a spin on a classic shandy while using a fresh squeezed juice or soda that offers a feeling of refreshment. The major ingredients are wheat beer, grapefruit juice and soda water.

Michelada: While talking about the cocktails, one cannot forget the michelada in making. Michelada is a balanced combination of a Bloody Mary and a Beer Margarita. This is very much popular as a summer afternoon drink or even as a part of Mexican brunch. The major ingredients of the cocktail are Mexican lager, lime juice, tomato or salsa juice, and Worcestershire sauce as well as hot sauce.

Michelada Gingembre: Michela Gingembre is made with citrus soda and lager beer. It also gets well constituted with fresh grated ginger as it makes the cocktail more balanced with the citrus soda and further hot sauce.

Black Velvet: Have you ever thought of mixing beer with wine or champagne? If you have given a thought about it then now u can try it, as that is exactly how the black velvet beer cocktail is made. This is an old recipe to add the hoppy bitterness with the dark ones of coffee and chocolate along with either wine or champagne. It not only balances the taste but also is way different.