International Beer Day 2023: 7 beer cocktails that you should not miss to try

Having beer served out of a can or bottle is getting outdated now. Here are seven beer cocktails to celebrate this International Beer Day.
Beer is one of the world’s earliest alcoholic beverages and it still remains one the most popular drinks with low alcohol content in many countries across the world. To celebrate the love for beer worldwide and to promote this alcoholic beverage, the International Beer Day is observed annually on the first Friday of August.
This year the International Beer Day will be observed on August 4.
To celebrate the occasion, pouring beer out of a can or a bottle could be boring. Adding up some flavour of sour and a dash of hot sauce is all you need to cheer the beer up for yet another day for celebration. That is exactly what beer cocktails are made with. While wine cocktails and gin based cocktails are popular among the alcohol lovers, beer cocktails are not known to many.
However, beer cocktails are not only easy to prepare but also as fun as the other cocktails to be consumed. As beer itself carries a bit of bitterness, it can be balanced out with a hint of sour and sweet.
Here are seven beer based cocktails for you to try:
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey
Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read
India aims to tighten quality of drugs
Aug 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read