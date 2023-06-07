Innovative summer treats: Pune's serving up a non-alcoholic beer ice cream, and it's delicious

Apart from the beer ice cream, Mangifera sells mojito ice creams in flavours like Jamun, Karvanda, mango, raw mango, amla, kokum and Red Guava. Karvanda and Jamun Mojito are quite very popular among the youth, Patil added.

Ice cream in the summers is everyone's favourite. Be it late at night, just after breakfast or post a hearty lunch, not many can say no to a couple of cold scoops of plain old vanilla, chocolate or the seasonal mango. With a wide range of flavours available in the market, children and old alike are spoilt for choice. But did you know that there’s an ice cream parlour in Pune that’s dishing out a beer-flavoured non-alcoholic ice cream. Yes, you heard that right.

Janjira restaurant near MIT College in Pune is the place where you can find this beer ice cream. Eighteen-board year-old Nirbhay Patil, who recently cleared his 12th exams has opened a startup called Mangifera, which is the botanical name for mango. His ice cream parlour offers chocolate brownies, mocha almond and even Sonapadi ice cream. But the most sought after flavour is the beer ice cream.