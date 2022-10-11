Indian Gin: The spirit that inspired the world's first mixed drink

By CNBCTV18.COM

Gin, previously outclassed by whiskey in nearly every respect, has seen a dramatic uptick in acceptance and consumption thanks to a slew of new homegrown brands in India. Once upon a time, bar menus would offer gin-based beverages that had no purpose other than to take up room.

This has been shifting in recent years, as seen by the rise of brands like Greater Than and Hapusa from Nao Spirits, Stranger & Sons, GinGin, and many more. Undoubtedly, gin is rising in popularity throughout the nation; drinkers are expanding their horizons beyond the traditional gin and tonic.

At the very least, the narrative of how gin was invented in India is fascinating, and its revival brings back pleasant memories of that period. The history of gin is everything but dismal, from its introduction to India and the creation of the now-iconic Gin & Tonic to the development of unique cellars for the booze.

The British fought the Thirty Years' War against the Dutch on Dutch soil before the British eventually conquered India. The British troops discovered Genever (the Dutch term for juniper) there; back then, it was widely used as a medicinal treatment for poor blood flow. It was widely thought that Dutch troops drank this before every fight, earning it the nickname "Dutch Courage." The idea of Genever was carried back to Britain by returning British troops, and soon the whole city of London was drinking the inexpensive liquor. It eventually earned the name "Gentleman's Drink."

After arriving in India, the British quickly realized that the temperature and surroundings were quite different from what they were accustomed to. They were hit by a surge of diseases, and spicy food wasn't even the worst of it; they developed an unusual susceptibility to malaria. Quinine, an alkaloid used to prevent malaria, was taken by mixing it with carbonated water, which made the drink taste bitter. They looked for something fruity and botanical to counteract the bitterness, and the only thing they could find was gin.

Gin and tonic, now a worldwide phenomenon, was born during this time.

The Indians liked the beverage so much that it quickly became a common way to cool down in the middle of the day during the summer. An homage to the gin culture that flourished under the British Raj, Bombay Sapphire was created.

Gin, however, was formerly housed in bottles with a much more elaborate decoration and painting than the ones we're used to seeing now. The current gin bottles that adorn our bars are a vast cry from their simple (but lovely) forebears.

According to Topophilia India, these bottles were originally intended to hold fragrant oils and fragrances before they were converted for gin storage. The bottles entered India through the Kathiawar port in Gujarat, although it is not known whether they were manufactured in India or in the Netherlands. However, Indian artisans painted and gilded them. The rosewood or sandalwood boxes used to store these bottles were hand-carved as well. Gifts of these bottles, with their contents still within, were given as opulent presents to aristocrats and dignitaries.