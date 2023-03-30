How to create a Ramadan meal plan: A step-by-step guide to planning and preparing nutritious and delicious meals

Creating a Ramadan meal plan can help you stay on track and ensure that you are meeting your nutritional needs during this important time
Ramadan is a month of spiritual reflection and fasting for Muslims around the world. During this time, it is important to consume nutritious and well-balanced meals to ensure that our bodies remain healthy and energised. Creating a Ramadan meal plan can help you stay on track and ensure that you are meeting your nutritional needs. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to creating a Ramadan meal plan.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial
Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World Bipolar Day: Here's why this disease is still a complex affair despite competent therapies
Mar 30, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
This Jadavpur University alumnus has created world’s first energy-saving paint and other amazing stuff
Mar 29, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
March F&O Series: Nifty 50 falls over 400 points to mark worst series since September
Mar 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Step 1: Determine your caloric needs
The first step in creating a Ramadan meal plan is to determine your caloric needs. This will depend on your age, gender, height, weight, and level of physical activity. You can use online calculators or consult a nutritionist to determine your daily caloric needs.
Step 2: Plan your meals
Once you have determined your caloric needs, you can start planning your meals. A typical Ramadan meal consists of three parts: iftar (the meal eaten after breaking the fast), suhoor (the meal eaten before starting the fast), and snacks. Make sure to include a variety of foods from different food groups such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Step 3: Shop for ingredients
After planning your meals, make a shopping list and purchase all the necessary ingredients. Make sure to include fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins such as chicken, fish, or tofu, whole grains such as brown rice or quinoa, and healthy fats such as avocado or nuts.
Step 4: Prepare in advance
Preparing meals in advance can save time and make it easier to stick to your meal plan. You can prepare meals in bulk and freeze them, chop vegetables in advance, or marinate meats the night before.
Step 5: Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water is essential during Ramadan to prevent dehydration. Make sure to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day and avoid sugary drinks such as soda or juice.
Step 6: Listen to your body
It is important to listen to your body during Ramadan and adjust your meal plan accordingly. If you feel tired or weak, consider eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day.
In conclusion, creating a Ramadan meal plan can help you stay on track and ensure that you are meeting your nutritional needs during this important time. By following these steps and listening to your body, you can make sure that you are consuming nutritious and delicious meals that will keep you energised throughout the month.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!