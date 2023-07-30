How multiple Indian farmers are cultivating world's most expensive Miyazaki mangoes to earn millions

Miyazaki mangoes cost about Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per kg in the international market. Farmers in Bihar and West Bengal are cultivating this Japanese variety in their orchards to ensure their produce is exported to international markets.

Farmers in India are not only focusing on quality of their produce but are breaking shackles to go all out to produce the best quality of the ‘King of Fruit’. Yes, what will surprise you is that they are focusing on producing the best of the world's most expensive the elusive Japanese breed of Miyazaki mangoes. They are avoiding shortcuts and want their produce to be appreciated not only in Europe (the largest importer of Indian mangoes), but in every part of the world.

India has a rich agricultural heritage that has bestowed upon the world an array of delectable mango varieties, with the Miyazaki mango being one of the rarest and most coveted fruits on the planet. The mango is known for its unique taste, intoxicating fragrance and extraordinary sweetness. Let's delve into how Indian farmers are perfecting the art of cultivating these exquisite mangoes.

Miyazaki mangoes cost about Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per kg in the international market. According to a recent Local18 report, two brothers Mukesh and Ramkumar both, farmers grow the Miyazaki mango variety in Nalanda, Bihar. They told Local18 that their father wanted to showcase a wide variety of mangoes and other fruits in his orchard. Spanning three acres, the orchard boasts of several mango species such as Miyazaki, Black Stone, and other seedless varieties. Their orchard has guard dogs and is equipped with CCTV cameras for surveillance.

The report added that farmer Surendra Singh (Mukesh and Ramkumar's father) who hails from Dhakaniya village in Chandi Block gathered information from social media before importing two saplings of Miyazanki from Japan in 2021.

Another farmer from Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district in West Bengal is Dayal Sarkar who has been cultivating exotic varieties of mango such as Palmer and banana mango . Sarkar is looking to earn millions of rupees through his plantation. To everyone's surprise, Sarkar is successfully producing these high price mango varieties from America and Thailand in Dakshin Kasba area of Raiganj.

#WATCH | Odisha: A teacher from Kandulguda Village of Kalahandi district, succeeded in growing a special variety of mango called as 'Miyazaki' which costs Rs 2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs per kg in the international market for its unique taste. (26.07) pic.twitter.com/c1Nb2P85uc — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Over the past three years he has grown these foreign varieties, the price of which is extremely high in the market and his profit after selling these mangoes is five to six times compared to that of local varieties.

ANI recently reported that Rakshyakar Bhoi, a farmer in Odisha's Kalahandi district has grown the world's most expensive ‘Miyazaki’ mangoes in his orchard.

The Miyazaki Mango

The Japanese The Miyazaki mango is in high demand primarily due to its distinctive flavour, colour and medicinal value. It is named after the renowned Japanese scientist, Mr Yamashita Miyazaki, whose pioneering efforts contributed significantly to its development and cultivation.

Cultivation Techniques

It is well-known that growing Miyazaky mangoes demands exceptional skill, patience, and meticulous attention to detail. Indian farmers, whose knowledge has been passed down through generations, employ a combination of traditional wisdom and modern agricultural practices to ensure the production of premium-grade mangoes. The region's unique microclimate and soil composition significantly contributes to the superior quality of these mangoes.

The cultivation journey begins with the careful selection of the finest mango saplings from healthy mother trees. With meticulous care and nurture in nutrient-rich soil, the saplings develop robust root systems. Additionally, farmers employ grafting techniques to preserve the genetic purity of the Miyazaki mango, guaranteeing that each fruit embodies its distinct characteristics.