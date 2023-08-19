Ghevar recipe to try at home for Hariyali Teej 2023

Hariyali Teej is a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year Hariyali Teej is being observed on Saturday, August 19. On this day, married women observe fast and seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husbands. Several dishes are prepared at home to be offered during the puja and ghevar is an essential part of the Hariyali Teej celebration.

Ghevar is a popular traditional dessert that is usually made on the occasion of Teej at home. This delicious sweet delicacy is made with maida, ghee, dry fruits and sugar syrup.

There are many varieties of ghevar like plain ghevar, malai ghevar and mawa ghevar. Here is an easy-to-follow recipe to make this delicious sweet dish at home.

Ingredients

1 cup of maida.

1/4 cup of melted ghee.

2 cups of sugar.

1 tablespoon of milk.

Few drops of pine essence (kewra)

A pinch of edible soda.

Chopped almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios.

Method of preparing ghevar

1. Take a bowl and mix refined flour and melted ghee. Add one cup of water while continuously whisking the mixture to avoid lumps till all the ingredients blend well.

2. Add two more cups of water, while you whisk the mixture continuously. Make sure that the ghee and water do not get separated and the consistency of the mixture should not be more flowy. Now, keep the mixture away.

3. Next, take a non-stick pan and pour a cup of water along with sugar while stirring it continuously to dissolve the sugar completely. Add milk to the sugar syrup. Collect the residue that rises to the surface with the help of a ladle and discard it.

4. Cook the syrup till it attains one-string consistency. Stir with a few drops of the pine essence and remove the pan from the heat.

5. Now, take a kadhai (non-stick preferably) and pour a sufficient amount of ghee for deep frying the batter.

6. Put a ghevar-making mould into the kadhai in such a way that the three fourth height of the mould is immersed in the ghee.

7. Now, take a bowl and add three ladlefuls of the batter and add a pinch of soda bicarbonate in it. Mix it well and slowly pour it into the mould.

8. Once you can see that the froth is settling down, pour another ladle into a thin stream.

9. Keep on adding batter multiple times.

10. Increase the flame for higher heat while pouring some hot ghee over the mould. When the centre of the ghevar looks cooked, pull out the ghevar from the mould with the help of a wooden skewer.

11. Pour sugar syrup on the ghevar and garnish the ghevar with dry fruits. You can serve the ghevar with rabri over it after it cools down or you can also serve it plain.

Enjoy the deliciousness of this rich delicacy.