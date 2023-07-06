Bottle gourd or luki is a versatile vegetable that can bring a burst of nutrients if cooked and eaten. But enure you do not consume its juice.

It's that time of the year again when lauki, also known as bottle gourd is in season. This humble vegetable may not be the most glamorous, but it's incredibly versatile and can add a healthy twist to your meals. However, there's one thing you should keep in mind: never drink its juice! Read on to find out why.

Lauki juice contains a compound called cucurbitacin, which may sound fancy, but it can cause some unpleasant side effects. If you gulp down that glass of bottle gourd juice, you might experience a rollercoaster ride of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In extreme cases, it can even lead to kidney failure. So, it's wise to steer clear of the juice altogether.

But don't despair. You can still relish the goodness of lauki by cooking it up instead. When cooked, lauki becomes a treasure trove of vitamins A, C, and K, while providing a healthy dose of fiber. Plus, it's a low-calorie and low-fat vegetable, making it a smart choice for those aiming to maintain a healthy weight.

The next time you're strolling through the grocery store, make sure to pick up a few bottle gourds and give these delightful recipes a try:

1. Lauki Matar (bottle gourd and peas curry): This classic Indian dish is both tasty and nourishing. Saute some onions and garlic in oil, then add lauki, peas, and a medley of spices. Let it simmer until the lauki reaches a tender, melt-in-your-mouth consistency.

2. Lauki Raita (bottle gourd Yogurt Dip): Looking for a refreshing and cooling dip? Lauki raita is the answer! Simply combine cooked lauki, yogurt, cucumber, and your favorite spices. This tangy and creamy dip is the perfect companion for those hot summer days.

3. Lauki Halwa (bottle gourd pudding): Treat yourself to a sweet and velvety dessert with lauki halwa. Simmer the lauki in milk and sugar until it becomes irresistibly soft. Add a touch of ghee, a sprinkle of cardamom, and some almonds for an indulgent treat that will leave your taste buds dancing.

Some fun facts about bottle gourd and a handful of delectable recipes to try. Remember, this versatile vegetable can bring a burst of nutrients to your meals, just make sure to skip the juice. So, let's celebrate the lauki season by cooking up some flavorful dishes and enjoying the health benefits it has to offer. Bon appetit.