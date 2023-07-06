Get ready for bottle gourd season: Cook It up and skip the juice

Bottle gourd or luki is a versatile vegetable that can bring a burst of nutrients if cooked and eaten. But enure you do not consume its juice.

It's that time of the year again when lauki, also known as bottle gourd is in season. This humble vegetable may not be the most glamorous, but it's incredibly versatile and can add a healthy twist to your meals. However, there's one thing you should keep in mind: never drink its juice! Read on to find out why.

Lauki juice contains a compound called cucurbitacin, which may sound fancy, but it can cause some unpleasant side effects. If you gulp down that glass of bottle gourd juice, you might experience a rollercoaster ride of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In extreme cases, it can even lead to kidney failure. So, it's wise to steer clear of the juice altogether.

But don't despair. You can still relish the goodness of lauki by cooking it up instead. When cooked, lauki becomes a treasure trove of vitamins A, C, and K, while providing a healthy dose of fiber. Plus, it's a low-calorie and low-fat vegetable, making it a smart choice for those aiming to maintain a healthy weight.