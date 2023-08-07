Bottom's up: Unravelling the trends and reasons behind Gen Z's Love for cocktails

Generation Z's unique affinity towards cocktails is driven by their adventurous spirit, love for socialising, desire for personalisation, and social media influence. The cocktail industry caters to their tastes, creating a vast world of tastes and visually captivating experiences, fostering meaningful memories and connections.

In the ever-evolving landscape of beverage preferences, one demographic stands out for its unique affinity towards cocktails – Generation Z. Gen Z has grown up in a digitally interconnected world that has shaped its tastes, desires, and attitudes. This generation's love for cocktails has caught the attention of the business world, prompting us to explore the underlying factors that fuel this trend.

Gen Z is known for its adventurous spirit, and this thirst for excitement extends to its drinking choices. Cocktails offer an alluring array of flavours, textures, and presentations that appeal to their desire for novel experiences. The innovative combination of spirits, mixers, and garnishes allows bartenders to craft unique creations, giving Gen Z an opportunity to explore a vast world of tastes. CNBC-TV18's Zenia Baria caught up with a few Gen Z individuals to know more.

"As Gen Z continues to mature and grow, their preferences continue to evolve, leading to different trends and patterns and cocktails is one of them. The primary reason I would believe is "socialising." Like any generation, Gen Z enjoys socialising and spending time with friends. Cocktail bars provide a trendy and vibrant atmosphere where they can meet up and hang out. The secondary reason I would say is "aesthetic appeal." Gen Z appreciates aesthetically pleasing environments and often seeks out visually attractive places to socialise and take pictures for social media. Many cocktail bars invest in creating stylish and Instagrammable settings that align with Gen Z's preferences," says Divyanshu Mishra, Brand Ambassador for Stranger and Sons.

Social media plays a significant role in Gen Z's lives, shaping their lifestyle choices, including their drink preferences. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok are teeming with visually captivating cocktail videos and images, capturing the attention of impressionable young minds. The trend of "Instagrammable" cocktails has driven Gen Z to seek out aesthetically pleasing and visually shareable drinks, elevating their experience to a social media-worthy level.

The inclusivity and personalisation of cocktails have struck a chord with Gen Z. The rise of mixology culture has empowered individuals to experiment with various ingredients and techniques, fostering a sense of creativity and self-expression. Craft cocktail bars and restaurants now offer patrons the option to customise their drinks, catering to specific tastes and dietary preferences. This level of personalisation resonates with Gen Z's quest for individuality.

Gen Z prioritises social experiences and memorable moments. Cocktails provide a sophisticated way for this generation to come together, bond, and enjoy shared experiences. Whether it's at a trendy bar, a rooftop lounge, or a cosy house party, cocktails enhance the social atmosphere, creating lasting memories with friends and peers.

Ashwin Sanotra, head bartender at Home, Delhi, said, "In a world inundated with products and advertisements, Gen Z responds to authentic storytelling and branding. Craft distilleries and cocktail brands have seized this opportunity, crafting narratives around their products' origins, production methods, and unique flavours. These compelling stories resonate with Gen Z, forging a stronger emotional connection to the products they choose."

Global palate: Growing up in a connected world, Gen Z appreciates diverse flavours from global cuisines. They explore unique cocktail combinations, valuing authenticity and premium ingredients.

Personal expression: Gen Z's love for customisation extends to drinks. They're well-versed in spirits and flavours, tailoring cocktails to their taste preferences and presentation styles.

Social media buzz: Gen Z thrives on social media. Cocktails are not just drinks but also visual statements, adding to their digital identity. Eye-catching cocktails are shared and admired.

Experiential moments: Prioritising experiences, Gen Z enjoys the artistry of mixology and the social aspect of sharing cocktails. They seek unique venues and immersive experiences for memorable interactions.

In essence, Gen Z's attraction to cocktails lies in their exploration, personalisation, social media appeal, and the creation of meaningful memories — all reflecting their individuality and lifestyle.

Generation Z's love for cocktails is a multi-faceted phenomenon, driven by their adventurous spirit, social media influence, desire for personalisation, health consciousness, love for socialising, appreciation for storytelling, and exposure to culinary trends.

As businesses cater to these preferences, it becomes evident that understanding Gen Z's interests and motivations is key to capitalising on this thriving market. The cocktail industry, ever-evolving and innovative, will continue to find new ways to keep Gen Z intrigued and engaged in their pursuit of delightful and memorable drinking experiences.