From Toblerone to Cadbury Dairy Milk: A look at the history of the oldest chocolate bars

Chocolate bars have stood the test of time and are still enjoyed by people of all ages across the world. Next time you're looking for a sweet treat, reach out for one of these classic chocolate bars and sure enough, you won't be disappointed.

Chocolate has been a beloved treat for centuries, and chocolate bars have been around for just as long. The first chocolate bar was created in 1847 by Joseph Fry, a British confectioner. Fry's Chocolate Cream bar was a simple but delicious treat, and it quickly became popular across the world.

In the years since, many other chocolate bars have been created, but some of the oldest and most beloved bars are still available today. Here are a few of the world's oldest chocolate bars:

Fry's Chocolate Cream:

This bar was created in 1866 by Joseph Fry, and it is still available today. Fry's Chocolate Cream is made with a simple fondant center enrobed in plain chocolate. It is a classic chocolate bar that is sure to please everyone.

Cadbury Dairy Milk: This bar was created in 1905 by George Cadbury, and it is one of the most popular chocolate bars in the world. Cadbury Dairy Milk is made with a rich, creamy milk chocolate that is perfect for any occasion.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate: This bar was created in 1900 by Milton Hershey, and it is another one of the most popular chocolate bars in the world. Hershey's Milk Chocolate is made with a smooth, creamy milk chocolate that is perfect for snacking or for making desserts.

Toblerone: This bar was created in 1908 by Theodor Tobler, and it is a unique chocolate bar that is filled with nougat, almonds, and honey. Toblerone is known for its distinctive triangular shape and its rich, creamy chocolate.

Peanut Chews: This bar was created in 1917 by the Clark Bar Company. It is made with peanuts, caramel, and milk chocolate. Peanut Chews are a popular snack in the United States and Canada.

Clark Bar: This bar was created in 1917 by the Clark Bar Company. It is made with caramel, nougat, and peanuts. Clark Bars are a popular snack in the United States and Canada.

Goo Goo Cluster: This bar was created in 1912 by Joe Laws and Frank Goelz. It is made with caramel, peanuts, marshmallow, and milk chocolate. Goo Goo Clusters are a popular snack in the Southeastern United States.

Milky Way: This bar was created in 1923 by Frank C. Mars. It is made with nougat, caramel, and milk chocolate. Milky Ways are a popular snack in the United States and Canada.

Twix: This bar was created in 1973 by Mars, Incorporated. It is made with shortbread cookies, caramel, and milk chocolate. Twix are a popular snack in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

KitKat: This bar was created in 1935 by Rowntree's of York, England. It is made with wafers, milk chocolate, and a thin layer of rice crispie. KitKats are a popular snack in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Japan.