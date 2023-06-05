From Toblerone to Cadbury Dairy Milk: A look at the history of the oldest chocolate bars

Chocolate bars have stood the test of time and are still enjoyed by people of all ages across the world. Next time you're looking for a sweet treat, reach out for one of these classic chocolate bars and sure enough, you won't be disappointed.

Chocolate has been a beloved treat for centuries, and chocolate bars have been around for just as long. The first chocolate bar was created in 1847 by Joseph Fry, a British confectioner. Fry's Chocolate Cream bar was a simple but delicious treat, and it quickly became popular across the world.

In the years since, many other chocolate bars have been created, but some of the oldest and most beloved bars are still available today. Here are a few of the world's oldest chocolate bars:

Fry's Chocolate Cream:

This bar was created in 1866 by Joseph Fry, and it is still available today. Fry's Chocolate Cream is made with a simple fondant center enrobed in plain chocolate. It is a classic chocolate bar that is sure to please everyone.