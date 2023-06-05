CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeFrom Toblerone to Cadbury Dairy Milk: A look at the history of the oldest chocolate bars News

From Toblerone to Cadbury Dairy Milk: A look at the history of the oldest chocolate bars

From Toblerone to Cadbury Dairy Milk: A look at the history of the oldest chocolate bars
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jun 5, 2023 7:20:42 PM IST (Published)

Chocolate bars have stood the test of time and are still enjoyed by people of all ages across the world. Next time you're looking for a sweet treat, reach out for one of these classic chocolate bars and sure enough, you won't be disappointed.

Chocolate has been a beloved treat for centuries, and chocolate bars have been around for just as long. The first chocolate bar was created in 1847 by Joseph Fry, a British confectioner. Fry's Chocolate Cream bar was a simple but delicious treat, and it quickly became popular across the world.

In the years since, many other chocolate bars have been created, but some of the oldest and most beloved bars are still available today. Here are a few of the world's oldest chocolate bars:
Fry's Chocolate Cream:
This bar was created in 1866 by Joseph Fry, and it is still available today. Fry's Chocolate Cream is made with a simple fondant center enrobed in plain chocolate. It is a classic chocolate bar that is sure to please everyone.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X