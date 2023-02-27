From sea to table: A culinary tour of the Mediterranean

The Mediterranean region is known for its delicious and healthy cuisine, which is heavily influenced by the sea and fresh local ingredients. From seafood to vegetables, herbs and spices, cheese and yoghurt, and olive oil, the traditional dishes and flavours of the Mediterranean are diverse and delicious.

The Mediterranean region is known for its delicious and healthy cuisine, which is heavily influenced by the sea and fresh local ingredients. In this blog post, we will take you on a culinary tour of the Mediterranean, exploring the traditional dishes and flavours of the region.

Seafood

The Mediterranean Sea is a major source of food for the region, and seafood is a staple in the local cuisine. Visitors can experience the seafood culture by trying traditional dishes such as paella from Spain, ceviche from Peru, and bouillabaisse from France.

Vegetables

The Mediterranean diet is known for its emphasis on fresh vegetables and fruits. Visitors can experience the vegetable culture by trying traditional dishes such as ratatouille from France, capon

ata from Italy, and tzatziki from Greece.

Herbs and Spices

Herbs and spices play a crucial role in Mediterranean cuisine, adding flavour and depth to dishes. Visitors can experience the herb and spice culture by trying traditional dishes such as dolma from Turkey, which is stuffed grape leaves with herbs and spices, and za'atar from Lebanon, a blend of herbs and spices.

Cheese and Yogurt

Cheese and yoghurt are an important part of Mediterranean cuisine, used in a variety of dishes. Visitors can experience the cheese and yoghurt culture by trying traditional dishes such as feta from Greece and labneh from Lebanon.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine and is used in a variety of dishes and dressings. Visitors can experience the olive oil culture by trying traditional dishes such as bruschetta from Italy, which is grilled bread topped with olive oil and herbs.

