From mezze to sweets: A guide to the best Ramadan recipes from around the world

Ramadan is a month of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and heightened devotion, observed by Muslims worldwide. This month-long observance includes fasting from dawn to sunset and breaking the fast with a meal called iftar, which is often a lavish feast shared with family and friends. One of the most exciting aspects of Ramadan is the diverse and rich culinary traditions that are associated with the month. From mouth-watering appetizers to decadent sweets, the food served during Ramadan is an integral part of the celebration. In this blog post, we will take you on a culinary journey around the world to discover some of the best Ramadan recipes.

Mezze Recipes

Mezze is a term used to describe a variety of small dishes that are often served as appetizers or snacks during iftar. These dishes are usually vegetarian and include a mix of hot and cold options. Here are some of the most popular mezze recipes from around the world:

1. Hummus (Middle East)

Hummus is a creamy dip made with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. It is traditionally served with pita bread or raw vegetables and is a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine.

2. Baba Ghanoush (Middle East)

Baba ghanoush is a smoky eggplant dip that is popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. It is made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil and is usually served with pita bread.

3. Dolma (Turkish)

Dolma is a dish made with stuffed vegetables such as grape leaves, zucchini, or eggplant. The filling is usually a mixture of rice, herbs, and spices and is a popular dish during iftar in Turkey.

Main Course Recipes

After the mezze, a hearty main course is served, often featuring meat, rice, and vegetables. Here are some delicious main course recipes from around the world:

1. Biryani (South Asia)

Biryani is a spicy rice dish that is popular in South Asian cuisine. It is made with fragrant basmati rice, meat (usually chicken or lamb), and a blend of aromatic spices.

2. Lamb Tagine (Moroccan)

Lamb tagine is a slow-cooked stew that is popular in Moroccan cuisine. It is made with lamb, vegetables, and a variety of spices, including cumin, coriander, and cinnamon.

3. Kabsa (Middle East)

Kabsa is a rice dish that is popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. It is made with basmati rice, meat (usually chicken or lamb), and a blend of aromatic spices, including saffron and cardamom.

Sweet Recipes

No iftar meal is complete without a selection of sweet treats. Here are some of the most popular sweet recipes from around the world:

1. Qatayef (Middle East)

Qatayef is a sweet, stuffed pastry that is popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. It is made with a thin, pancake-like batter that is stuffed with a sweet cheese filling and then fried until golden brown.

2. Gulab Jamun (South Asia)

Gulab jamun is a sweet, syrupy dessert that is popular in South Asian cuisine. It is made with the milk powder, flour, and a sweet syrup made from sugar, water, and cardamom.

3. Baklava (Middle East)

Baklava is a rich and indulgent dessert that is popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. It is made with layers of phyllo pastry that are brushed with melted butter and then filled with chopped nuts (usually pistachios or walnuts) and a sweet syrup made from sugar, water, and lemon juice.

Ramadan is a month of reflection and celebration, and the food served during this time reflects the diverse culinary traditions of the Muslim community around the world. Whether you're in the mood for savoury mezze, a hearty main course, or a sweet dessert, there are endless options to choose from. We hope this guide has inspired you to try some of these delicious Ramadan recipes and explore the rich culinary traditions of this special month. Happy cooking and Ramadan Mubarak!