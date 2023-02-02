Pakistan's cuisine is renowned for its rich and flavourful food, influenced by its history, culture, and the various ethnic groups that make up the country.

Southeast Asia is known for its delicious and diverse cuisine, with each country having its unique flavours and ingredients. Pakistan, located in South Asia, is renowned for its rich and flavourful food, influenced by its history, culture and the various ethnic groups that make up the country. In this guide, we will take a journey through the cuisines of Pakistan, exploring some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients.

Main Dishes

Biryani: A popular dish made of rice, meat (usually chicken or lamb), and a variety of spices. It is often served with a side of yoghurt or raita.

Karhai: A popular dish made of meat (usually chicken or lamb) cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce and served with a side of naan bread.

Palak Paneer: A traditional dish made of spinach and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, served with a side of naan bread or rice.

Curries

Butter Chicken: A popular dish made of chicken cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce, flavoured with a variety of spices.

Lamb Rogan Josh: A traditional dish made of lamb cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, flavoured with a variety of spices.

Chana Masala: A traditional dish made of chickpeas cooked in a spicy tomato-based sauce, flavoured with a variety of spices.

Drinks

Lassi: A popular and refreshing drink made of yoghurt, water and sugar, often flavoured with cardamom or rosewater.

Mango Lassi: A popular and refreshing drink made of yoghurt, mango, water and sugar.

Chai: A popular and traditional drink made of tea, milk and a variety of spices such as ginger, cinnamon and cardamom.

