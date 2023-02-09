Foodie's Paradise: A guide to exploring the tastiest street food in Taiwan

Night markets and street food stalls are the best places to find street food in Taiwan, and they offer a wide variety of delicious and affordable options. So, if you're ever in Taiwan, be sure to explore the street food scene and try some of the delicious dishes on offer.
Taiwan is a foodie's paradise, with a vibrant street food scene that offers a wide variety of delicious and affordable options. From traditional Taiwanese dishes to international flavours, there's something for everyone to enjoy. In this guide, we'll take a look at some of the best street food in Taiwan and where to find it.
Night Markets
One of the best places to find street food in Taiwan is at the night markets. These markets are bustling with vendors selling everything from Taiwanese street snacks to international cuisine. Some of the most popular night markets in Taiwan include...
Shilin Night Market in Taipei: This is the largest and most famous night market in Taiwan, and it's a great place to try traditional Taiwanese street food. Some must-try dishes include stinky tofu, fried chicken, and bubble tea.
Raohe Street Night Market in Taipei: This night market is known for its wide variety of food options, including traditional Taiwanese dishes and international flavours. Some popular dishes include fried oyster omelette and grilled squid.
Fengjia Night Market in Taichung: This is the largest night market in Taiwan and offers a wide variety of street food options, including traditional Taiwanese dishes and international flavours. Some popular dishes include fried chicken and bubble tea.
Street Food Stalls: Another great place to find street food in Taiwan is at street food stalls. These stalls are found all over Taiwan and offer a wide variety of delicious and affordable options. Some popular street food stalls include:
Xiaolongbao: This is a popular street food in Taiwan, which is a steamed dumpling filled with meat and soup. It's usually served in a basket and can be found at street food stalls all over Taiwan.
Gua bao: This is a traditional Taiwanese street food, which is a steamed bun filled with meat and vegetables. It's usually served with a sprinkle of peanuts and cilantro.
Oyster omelette: This is a popular street food in Taiwan, which is a fried omelette filled with oysters and vegetables. It's usually served with a sprinkle of cilantro and a sweet and sour sauce.
Whether you are looking for traditional Taiwanese dishes or international flavours, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Night markets and street food stalls are the best places to find street food in Taiwan, and they offer a wide variety of delicious and affordable options. So, if you're ever in Taiwan, be sure to explore the street food scene and try some of the delicious dishes on offer.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
