Five best finger-licking foods you can’t miss out on while in Punjab

By Sanhita Baruah

As one of India's wealthiest states, Punjab is reflected in its cuisine. Despite its reputation as India's ‘breadbasket,’ the region's food offers much more than simply bread. Given how pervasive Punjabi culture is in the North, it's easy to see why many southerners assume that the vast majority of North Indians speak Punjabi. Punjabi cuisine, with its savoury flavour and desi ghee, has the capacity to bring us together as Indians despite our differences. Since Pakistan is Punjab's neighbour, many Pakistani flavours have also made their way into Punjabi cooking, enriching it with even more exotic notes.

Naan with Butter Chicken

Butter chicken holds the undisputed crown of the cuisine of Punjab. Even though it didn't start in Punjab, its invention was likely conceived in a Punjabi household. It's impossible to have a party with this delicious treat missing. Serve with flatbread or naan and a side of the accompanying creamy gravy.

Snack on some Amritsari Kulcha

It's the ideal start to the day; it's warm, crispy, and crunchy on the surface and tender on the inside. They taste best when eaten straight from the tandoor and paired with mint and coriander chutney, butter, and moderately spiced chickpeas prepared in a delicious onion-based stew.

Throughout the alleys of Amritsar, you may find several vendors selling regional specialities as early as 7 a.m. Try it with a big glass of lassi for a nutritious morning meal. Onions, chillies, coriander, and ghee are stuffed into these kulchas.

Give lassi a go

Lassi is the most popular beverage in Punjab and across most of north India. There is also a salty kind, although it isn't quite as good as the sweet. Common preparations include serving it in a big glass and enriching it with a dollop of cream or white butter.

Munch on some delicious Chole Bhature

Chhole Bhature, one of Punjab's most famous meals, is a culinary masterpiece. In contrast to traditional poori, Bhature is not prepared with wheat flour but rather flour and milk. In every region of Punjab, you may find restaurants serving this cuisine.

The diverse vegetarian and meaty meals in Punjabi cuisine are just as well-known as the cuisine's signature rich, buttery flavours. Its extensive menu is one of its primary selling points. Ghee and butter are used liberally in restaurant-style cooking. Some foods are consumed on a regular basis, while others are reserved for special occasions. You should definitely try out this joyous cuisine.