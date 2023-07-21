Farmers grow world's most expensive mango Miyazaki in Bihar's Nalanda

CCTV and dogs have been placed for surveillance on the three-acre orchard in Nalanda, where the mango is being grown by Mukesh and Ramkumar.

Mukesh and Ramkumar (both farmers) who grow the world's most expensive mango say that their father wanted to showcase a wide variety of mangoes and other fruits in his orchard. Spanning three acres, the orchard boasts of several mango species such as Miyazaki, Black Stone, and seedless varieties. They also grow cardamom, sago, and other fruits on their farm. Located close to their residence, the orchard is equipped with dogs and CCTV cameras for surveillance.

Nalanda in Bihar is now home to the world's priciest mango, Miyazaki. Farmer Surendra Singh from Dhakaniya village in Chandi Block gathered information from social media before importing two saplings of Miyazanki from Japan in 2021. These plants have since borne fruits and according to Mukesh and Ramkumar, the trees yielded 21 pieces of the pricey fruit in the first year.

Also read:

Their father's desire was to cultivate diverse fruit varieties on his three-acre orchard, including Miyazaki, Black Stone, seedless mangoes, and various spices like cardamom and sago.

Mukesh and Ramkumar reveal that the Miyazaki mango sells for Rs 10,000 per kg in India, but in the international market, it commands a whopping Rs 2,00,000 per kg price tag, making it the most expensive mango. This mango is known as 'Taio-no-Tomago' or 'Eggs of Sunshine'.

Unlike the typical green and golden yellow mangoes, Miyazaki boasts a deep red hue, resembling a dinosaur egg. As a Japanese mango, it takes its name from the city of Miyazaki in Japan, its place of origin. Each mango weighs approximately 350 grams and is packed with antioxidants, beta-carotene, and folic acid, containing about 15 percent sugar. Cultivating this mango demands bright sunlight and ample rainfall. The fruit season extends from April to August.

Miyazaki mango is renowned as Japan's most valuable fruit. Before exporting to other countries, the mango undergoes a rigorous testing and inspection process. Apart from Japan, this variety is grown in Thailand, the Philippines and India.

Also read: Unravelling the different types of mangoes in India