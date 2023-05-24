Exploring the street food scene in Nairobi: A foodie's guide

There is a diverse range of flavours and options of street food in Nairobi. From traditional dishes like samosas and nyama choma to fusion street food, the city offers something for everyone. Street food is a great way to experience the city's diverse culinary offerings at an affordable price.

Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya, is known for its vibrant street food scene. From traditional dishes to fusion cuisine, the city offers a diverse range of flavours and options for foodies. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best street food options in Nairobi and explore what makes the city's street food scene so unique.

Introduction to street food in Nairobi

Street food is an integral part of Nairobi's food culture. It's a way for locals and visitors alike to experience the city's diverse culinary offerings at an affordable price. The street food scene in Nairobi is a melting pot of different cultures and traditions, and it's a great way to taste the flavours of Kenya.

Samosas and Mandazis

Samosas and mandazis are a popular street food in Nairobi. These deep-fried snacks are made with a savory filling of meat or vegetables and are often served with chutney. Samosas are triangular-shaped while mandazis are doughnuts-shaped. These snacks are a popular option for breakfast or as a snack during the day.

Nyama Choma

Nyama choma, which means "grilled meat" in Swahili, is a staple street food in Nairobi. This dish is made with a variety of meats, including beef, chicken, and goat, and is typically served with a side of chapati or ugali, which is a type of cornmeal porridge. Nyama choma is a popular option for a quick and satisfying meal on the go.

Ugali and Sukuma Wiki

Ugali and sukuma wiki is a traditional Kenyan dish that's a popular street food option in Nairobi. Ugali is a type of cornmeal porridge that's often served as a side dish, while sukuma wiki is a type of collard greens that's cooked with tomatoes and onions. This dish is a staple for many Kenyans and is a great way to experience traditional Kenyan cuisine.

Fusion Street Food

Nairobi's street food scene is not just limited to traditional dishes, it also features fusion street food. This fusion food is the result of blending different cultures and flavors, for example, you can find samosas with a filling of chicken tikka masala or tacos with a filling of chapati. This is a great way to experience new and unique flavors.

