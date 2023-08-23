Exploring the finest Pinot Noir of 2023: A journey of exotic flavours

If you haven't yet delved into the world of pinot noir, it's time you do so. This remarkable grape, cultivated across the globe, possesses an exceptional versatility that allows it to embody the essence of its terroir. With every sip and sniff, pinot noir showcases a symphony of aromas, flavours, and textures. Whether in your cellar, cabinet, or glass, pinot noir deserves a place in the heart of every wine enthusiast. While many red wines are good, only a select few achieve greatness.

Join us in celebrating this noble varietal by delving into some of the finest pinot noirs available today. With these selections, you can't go wrong.

2019 Alma Rosa Radian Vineyard Pinot Noir Santa Rita Hills

Prepare for a sensory journey as rich aromatics of carob and coffee beans pave the way for a velvety palate. Black cherries, sweet oak spice, and a cascade of crushed blueberries intermingle with notes of singed spearmint and orange oils.

Kosta Browne Santa Rita Hills Pinot Noir

Kosta Browne, a revered name in the realm of unabashedly California-style pinot noirs, presents a standout vintage with praise from esteemed wine critics. While known for their cool-climate Sonoma County pinots, they've expanded to Central Coast's Sta. Rita Hills. This bottle exudes the winery's signature freshness, energy, and vibrancy.

2019 Authentique Wine Cellars Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills

While this bottling supports the Children's Cancer Therapy Development Institute, any opportunity to savour Nicholas Keeler's creations is worth seizing. Brimming with energy, fine-grained tannins, and acidity, this pinot noir finds balance between savoury nuances of chanterelles and autumn orchard fruit, accompanied by boysenberries and rose hips. Keeler's innovative work in the wine-NFT space as Bored Grapes adds another layer of fascination.

Sandhi Santa Rita Hills Pinot Noir

Sommelier, author, and winemaker Rajat Parr orchestrates Sandhi Wines, harnessing his refined palate and Santa Barbara County's Burgundy varieties. The result? A pinot noir that elevates the glass with red berries and hibiscus, dancing across the palate with flavours of strawberry, pomegranate, cola, and a touch of black truffle.

Belle Pente Pinot Noir Willamette Valley

Belle Pente's pinots have earned acclaim as some of Oregon's finest, and this vintage keeps that legacy alive. Hand-harvested from their hillside vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton AVA, expect a blend of red fruits like cherry and strawberry, intertwined with notes of blackberry, earth, and pepper. The medium-bodied pinot enchants the palate with a gentle finish.

2019 Benovia Winery Martaella Pinot Noir Russian River Valley

Named after the proprietors' mothers, this single vineyard yields a wine that delights with toasty and sweet spice notes weaving through flavours of grilled plums, ripe apricots, kirsch-filled dark chocolates, and a hint of brown-sugar-cured bacon on the finish.

2020 Cakebread Cellars Apple Barn Vineyard Pinot Noir Anderson Valley

Estate-grown and vibrant, this pinot noir strikes a balance between brambly berries, rhubarb compote, fresh cherries, grilled stone fruit, and carob. Umami-rich flavours of sun-warmed stones and seashells add depth to the vanilla-spiced finish, culminating in a savoury delight.