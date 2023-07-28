Exploring the exquisite street food of Goa

Whether you visit Goa during winter or summer, its street food offers a delightful culinary adventure that you shouldn't miss. Let's take a look at some ideal street food dishes apart from the favourite fish-curry rice that you must-try in Goa.

Goa is not only renowned for its beaches, parties, and nightlife, but its delectable local cuisine, particularly its exceptional street food, which is something that tourists dig in. Whether you're in the South or the north Goa, the street cuisine offers a delightful array of flavours that will leave your taste buds wanting more. Before we delve into the best Goan street foods, here are some tips for planning a trip to the state and family-friendly activities to enjoy.

Best time to visit Goa:

For the most pleasant experience, visit Goa during the cooler months from October to March. It gets warm and humid during summer months. Goa's beaches are inaccessible during monsoon, yet it's nightlife is somewhat active in the North.

Must-try Goan street food delicacies

Goan Sausages or Chorizo with Pav or Poi: These spicy-tangy pork sausages, seasoned with spices, onions, and potatoes, are a favourite among locals. Often served with bread or pav, they are readily available with numerous street vendors.

Cutlet pao: An Indianised version of a burger, the cutlet or patty can contain anything from beef to pork or chicken, infused with some veggies, like lettuce, cabbage, onions and tomatoes.

Goan pork vindaloo: Although it's not exactly a snack, pork vindaloo with pav is a popular street food that can be savoured at a vendor on the streets, at big restaurants and at the many beach shacks of Goa. It goes well with steamed rice too. Goan Pork Vindaloo combines traditional recipes with Indian spices. Its consumed mostly during lunch and supper. Boneless pork and potatoes are braised in a thick curry sauce infused with cloves, cumin, Kashmiri chillies, and a generous splash of vinegar. You can find this regional specialty at various food vendors throughout Goa.

Gadbad Ice-Cream: A refreshing summertime dessert sold on the streets of Panjim, Gadbad Ice-Cream looks stunning whether served in a bowl or a tall glass. It comes with surprise toppings of noodles and jelly, enhancing the various flavours of the ice cream. It's the perfect treat to cool down during the hot and humid Goan summer.

Prawn Balchao: Introduced by Catholic Portuguese colonisers, Prawn Balchao is a pungent, almost pickle-like delicacy made with prawns and a spice blend of dried red chillies and cumin. The dish is known for its spicy, sweet, and sour flavour, with vinegar providing a tangy taste to it.

Poi: Poee or Gaon buns are a light and easy-to-make bread with refined flour, and wheat bran. Resembling bread in texture and flavour, it has become a staple item in every Gon bakery and is available on the streets. This bread is made using dry yeast action.

Frankies: These grilled Indian flatbreads are a common sight in Panjim, Margao, and Mapusa. You can customize the fillings to your liking, with options ranging from vegetables and soy chunks to eggs and chicken. They are portable and perfect for snacking while exploring Goan marketplaces.

Missal Pav: A spicy and delicious dish, Missal Pav combines the flavours of missal with pav (Indian bread roll). The dish is cooked with a variety of sprouts, lentils, and moth beans, making it a nutritious choice with high protein content. It can be enjoyed as a morning meal or an afternoon tea time snack.

Ros omelette with pav: Another street food available after-party hours close to nightclubs of Panjim, Calangute, Candolim and Anjuna, Ros omelette is basically an omelette dunked in a spicy curry. It can be consumed with a bun, poi or pav.

Chicken Cafreal: An ideal item to be consumed during brunch, lunch or dinner chicken/beef or pork Cafreal is one dish that will satiate your hunger.