Explore the rich world of Korean alcoholic beverages

Welcome to the diverse world of Korean alcoholic beverages. In this article, we'll introduce you to a wide array of unique and flavorful drinks that Korea has to offer. A night out drinking with friends in Korea is never dull, thanks to the country's vast selection of delightful alcoholic beverages.

Gukhwaju : Discover the delightful rice wine that gains its distinct flavour from dried chrysanthemum flowers added during fermentation. This process gives the wine a light golden hue, a sweet taste, and a delicate floral aroma.

Makgeolli : Also known as raw or authentic rice wine, makgeolli is a staple in Korean drinking culture. Unlike many other alcoholic beverages, makgeolli is not distilled, resulting in a relatively low alcohol by volume (ABV), similar to that of strong beer (around 8%).

Soju : The most renowned alcoholic beverage in Korea, soju, is a clear spirit distilled from various grains such as wheat, glutinous rice, barley, and sweet potatoes, similar to vodka and Japanese shochu.

Also read:

Dongdongju : For a unique rice wine experience, try dongdongju, which is made from glutinous rice, a starter, and water. Unlike makgeolli, dongdongju is not filtered and undergoes a shorter fermentation process, causing the rice grains to float on top of the beverage.

Bokbunja-ju : This beloved Korean alcoholic beverage is made from wild black raspberries that grow in Korea, Japan, and China. These berries, along with sugar, are steeped in a neutral spirit to create a delicious liqueur that has been cherished for generations.

Maeshilju : If you have a sweet tooth, maeshilju is a perfect choice. This delectable drink is created by fermenting green plums with sweeteners like light brown sugar or honey, resulting in a wonderfully sweet Korean alcoholic beverage.

Moju: For a unique blend of flavours, try moju, a thick Korean beverage prepared from fermented rice infused with a medley of herbs and spices, including cinnamon, ginger, jujube, ginseng, and liquorice root.

Also read: 7 restaurants that serve authentic Korean cuisine in Delhi

Sansachun: With its historical reputation as a "medicinal alcohol," sansachun has been enjoyed for over 400 years. It is believed to have a calming effect on the mind and body, making it an intriguing choice for those seeking relaxation.

Flower wine: If you're intrigued by flower-themed drinks, don't miss Vin de fleurs. Just like chrysanthemum tea, this delightful flower wine offers a tasty and visually appealing drinking experience.

Somaek: Finally, for a straightforward and enjoyable concoction, try somaek, a popular Korean drink that combines beer and soju. The best beer choices for this mix are lagers and pilsners, as they complement the soju without overpowering its taste.

We hope this guide has inspired you to explore the rich world of Korean alcoholic beverages. Whether you're into rice wines, fruity liqueurs, or unique blends, there's something here for every palate. So, go ahead and raise your glass to the exciting flavours of Korea. Cheers!