Embark on a flavourful expedition: Discover the best Indian restaurants in NYC

If you're looking to embark on a culinary adventure that combines diverse flavours and vibrant spices of India in the Big Apple? Look no further. Here's a guide to opting for the best restaurants that serve Indian cuisine in the bustling city of New York. From traditional dishes to modern interpretations, these eateries offer a tantalizing array of options for both food enthusiasts and casual diners. Join us as we explore the top Indian restaurants in NYC, where you can indulge in mouthwatering cuisine that will transport you to the vibrant streets of India.

Masalawala & Sons:

A Taste of Kolkata in Brooklyn Experience the authentic flavors of Kolkata and West Bengal at Masalawala & Sons. This vibrant restaurant brings homestyle Indian cooking to New York, serving up unique dishes that will leave you craving for more. Don't miss their signature Dahi Vada, a spongy lentil dumpling soaked in creamy yogurt, or the melt-in-the-mouth Kosha Mangsho, a slow-cooked Bengali-style mutton curry. Address: 365 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215.

Saar: Culinary Delights by Chef Hemant Mathur Indulge in a fusion of Indian street food and traditional home-cooked dishes at Saar, helmed by the esteemed Chef Hemant Mathur. Their flavorful Biryani and Cochin Black Pepper Chicken are absolute must-tries. For a sweet ending, don't forget to savor the heavenly Moong Dal Halwa. Address: 241 W 51st Street, New York, NY 10019.

Semma: Exploring the Flavors of Southern India Discover the soul of Southern India at Semma in West Village. With explosive flavors and regional ingredients, this restaurant offers a unique glimpse into the heritage cuisine of the region. Try the Eral Thokku with tender tiger prawns or the Valiya Chemmeen Moilee featuring delicious lobster tail. Address: 60 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011.

Delhi Heights: A Fusion of Indian, Nepali, and Chinese Delights Delhi Heights in Queens presents a blend of North Indian staples and Nepali/Chinese-influenced dishes. Indulge in the flavorful Samosa Chaat or savor the aromatic Chicken Tikka Masala. Vegetarians will love the delectable Palak Paneer. Don't miss out on their incredible momos, especially the Steamed Beef Momos. Address: 3766 74th Street, Queens, NY 11372.

Junoon: Fine Dining with a Modern Twist Immerse yourself in the refined ambiance of Junoon, an Indian fine dining restaurant that presents classic Indian cuisine in an elegant and modern way. Treat your taste buds to the Eggplant Chaat or the Tellicherry Duck. For a memorable dining experience, indulge in their 6-Course Chef's Tasting Menu. Address: 19 W 24th Street, New York, NY 10010.

Adda: Authentic Regional Indian Home Cooking Experience the true flavors of regional Indian cuisine at Adda, a restaurant that consistently ranks among the top in the country. Don't miss their highly addictive Dahi Batata Puri or the flavorful Dilliwala Butter Chicken. Indulge in the Lucknow Dum Biryani for a truly enchanting dining experience. Address: 31-31 Thompson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101.

Seva: A Well-Balanced Culinary Journey Seva in Astoria offers a well-balanced menu with pocket-friendly prices. Try their Vegetable Samosa or Chicken Samosa, and delight in the flavors of the Chicken Tikka Masala. For a satisfying meal, pair your dishes with their fluffy Naan bread or fragrant Basmati rice. Address: 30-07 34th Street, Astoria, NY 11103.

Awadh: Awaken Your Senses with Royal Indian Cuisine Experience the grandeur of Awadhi cuisine at Awadh, where traditional recipes are prepared with utmost care and finesse. Treat yourself to the succulent Galouti Kebabs or the fragrant Dum Pukht Biryani. Don't miss the signature Lucknowi Nihari, a slow-cooked lamb stew, for an unforgettable taste of royalty. Address: 2588 Broadway, New York, NY 10025.

Devi: A Gastronomic Journey through India Devi offers a culinary journey through the diverse regions of India with their extensive menu. Begin your experience with their tangy Chaat Platter, followed by the rich and flavorful Lamb Rogan Josh. Vegetarians can savor the creamy Malai Kofta or the aromatic Baingan Bharta. End your meal on a sweet note with the delightful Gulab Jamun. Address: 8 E 18th Street, New York, NY 10003.

Adda Indian Canteen: A Vibrant and Social Dining Experience Adda Indian Canteen is a vibrant and social spot where you can gather with friends and enjoy authentic Indian street food. Indulge in their addictive Pav Bhaji or the flavorful Kathi Rolls filled with marinated meats or vegetables. For a satisfying meal, try their Thali, which offers a variety of dishes served on a traditional platter. Address: 31-31 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101.